Anyone with a cell phone and a conscience has been hit with an onslaught of news, think pieces, and data about the novel coronavirus's chokehold on the world. As a result, many of us are overly informed, slightly confused, and truly overwhelmed. Who can you even trust right now? It's definitely not your great aunt who keeps forwarding you 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories.
The truth is, there are only a handful of articles we probably should be reading at a time: pieces that give us the unvarnished and timely truth, ones that raise our awareness so we can be responsible humans, and ones that give us something to ponder and — dare I say — feel hopeful about.
Every week, Mic will be recommending the six stories (ours and others from reputable media outlets) we think you should be checking out in order to stay in the loop and to stretch your mind to consider what life will be like as we adjust to a new normal.
Trump plans to suspend all immigration to the U.S. because of coronavirus | Mic.com
It's supposedly in an effort to restrict the spread of coronavirus. We'll see.
‘Instead of Coronavirus, the hunger will kill us.' global food crisis looms’ | New York Times
Globally, social distancing measures are leaving people without jobs and money — and for millions of people, hunger is a more potent threat than coronavirus.
Some of us are actually thriving in quarantine | Mic.com
For a lucky few people, self-isolation equates to self-reflection, personal growth, and some uninterrupted peace.
With lobbying push, gyms get on Phase One of Trump's reopening plan | CNN
Are gyms — which host the most lit germ parties ever — really the first public spaces that need to open up?
Flights are still cheap. Here's what you need to know about planning future vacations | Mic.com
We won't be land-locked forever. Here's why Hawaii for $500 round trip is a deal worth considering.
Two errors our minds make when trying to grasp the pandemic | The Atlantic
Confusing disappointment with regret is a recipe for a more depressing quarantine than we need.