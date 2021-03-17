Cardi B has been hilariously dragging Candace Owen on Twitter since the Grammys

Predictably, conservatives threw a fit that Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B performed (a heavily censored version of) “WAP” on the Grammys. Political commentator Candace Owens went on Tucker Carlson’s show on Monday night to complain about the “grotesque” performance, which she feels contributed to “a weakening of American society.” Give. Me. A. Break.

Cardi B isn’t about to be ruffled by right-wing pearl-clutching. Rather, she thanked Owens for the free publicity. “She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales,” she tweeted.

The rap queen also blasted conservatives for being obsessed with pop culture while ignoring real issues. “Wow. Imagine if ‘WAP’ caused the downfall of the American empire and not North Korea bomb threats, terrorism, racism, or bad government? !! THAT WOULD BE SO ICONIC !!!” she wrote.

I’m not sure why anyone would attempt to beef with Cardi B, particularly someone as self-serious as Owens — you’re not going to win. But the conservative pundit fired back anyway, accusing her of encouraging “young women to strip themselves of dignity.” Owens also called Cardi a “cancer cell to culture.” Please woman, get a grip!

Cardi B replied with an old nude-modeling photo of Melania Trump. “I don’t know why Candy is so bothered by ‘WAP.’ I was just inspired by our former First Lady,” she wrote. Then, Owens accused her of being obsessed with the Trump family, and Cardi tweeted: “I’m obsessed she’s my idol 😍 She showed me I can be naked perform wap and still be a First Lady one day !”

Many, many tweets later, their feud took a bizarre turn. Cardi had evidently had enough of Owens’s nonsense and dug up a Photoshopped tweet insinuating the pundit’s husband had slept with her brother. In response, Owens tweeted: “Only one of us has a husband that sleeps around.” Then she accused Cardi of slander and said she intended to sue her. The rapper threatened legal action right back (?) and the beef went on and on and on… It all culminated with Owens posting a 13-minute (!) Instagram video restating her intent to sue. Woof, my brain is now melting, how about yours?

Of course, this wasn’t the first time conservatives have gotten steamed about “WAP.” In a memorable self-own back in August, Ben Shapiro did a line-by-line dramatic reading of the song’s censored lyrics on his show and even helpfully informed viewers that the “p-word is female genitalia.” Sounds like Shapiro doesn’t get much exposure to the p-word. Sorry, buddy.

Anyhow, let's all contribute to Cardi B's campaign for Congress and stream "WAP," shall we?