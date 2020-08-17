Cardi B schooled Joe Biden on what young Americans really need from the next president

Scooch over, Anderson Cooper. Cardi B is emerging as America’s most beloved political correspondent. Ahead of this week’s Democratic National Convention, Cardi B interviewed Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Their conversation was a surprisingly hard-hitting examination of what young Americans really want and need from their next leader.

This wasn’t Cardi B’s first time dabbling in political journalism. She did a charming interview with Bernie Sanders this April, where she dubbed him “Uncle Bernie.” The video of their pitch-perfect meeting of minds obviously went viral.

Elle coordinated the most recent chat between Cardi B and Biden. The politician kicked things off by telling the rapper that his daughter’s nickname for him was “Joey B” when she was little, “so we may be related,” Biden joked. Grandpa humor for the win.

Then the pair got down to brass tacks: Biden asked Cardi B what her main interests are in the 2020 election. “I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much,” the star quipped.

Cardi B expounded on the dangers of coronavirus misinformation. “I don’t want to be lied to — we’re dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers,” she said. “Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth.”

The Grammy-winning musician then launched into a list of practical policy demands. “Also what I want is free Medicare. It’s important to have free [healthcare] because look what is happening right now. Of course, I think we need free college. And I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it,” Cardi B told Biden over Zoom. “I’m tired of it. I’m sick of it.”

Biden responded with a quote from John Lewis and mused about ways the digital age has ushered in another civil rights era. Cardi B then cut to the chase, once again: “Black people, we’re not asking for sympathy, we’re not asking for charity — we are just asking for equality. We are asking for fairness, and we are asking for justice. That is all,” she said. “I feel like everything people are asking for is getting interpreted in a very different way. No, it’s simple: We just want justice. We want to feel like Americans.”

Dang. Cardi B for Congress, am I right?