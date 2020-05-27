Stormy Daniels is writing a naughty comic book about the Space Force

A century from now, maybe the Space Force won’t be a punchline. After all, SpaceX is scheduled to send NASA astronauts to the International Space Station this week — a commercial spaceflight milestone that could bring humans closer to becoming an interplanetary species someday. In theory, establishing a branch of the military that defends American interests in space is a prescient move.

That being said, it’s hard to take anything founded by Donald Trump very seriously… and the rollout of Space Force thus far has been widely mocked for everything from its uniforms (camouflage in space, really guys?) to its flag design, widely condemned as an “obvious Star Trek knockoff.” Netflix even joined the pile on recently, greenlighting a new comedy series from Steve Carrell and Greg Daniels’ called Space Force, centered on the hapless general who’s tapped to make the president’s intergalactic aspirations a reality.

Trump’s greatest foe, porn star Stormy Daniels, is getting in on the fun, too. She’s co-creating a comic book series called “Stormy Daniels: Space Force” with Darren G. Davis and TidalWave Productions, the Vancouver, Washington-based publisher announced on Tuesday. Described as “Barbarella-meets-Star Trek-meets-Stripperella,” the comic will follow Capt. Daniels as she commands a for-hire starship and battles the evil, orange-tinted OrDon, leader of the United Republic of Earth. The comics will launch this fall, and an animated series is in the works, too.

This is the second collaboration between Daniels and TidalWave. They previously released a comic book called “Female Force: Stormy Daniels” detailing her rise as an adult-entertainment performer in clubs in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They’ll also release a line of action figures to coincide with the “Space Force” comic launch. “She has a lot of ideas, and she is so funny, and I love her wit,” Davis told The Washington Post.

To strip-finity and beyond!