The 10 best sneakers under $200
Sneakers are comfortable, versatile, and always in style — but they can also be prohibitively expensive. Rest assured, you don't have to spend half your paycheck to get a good pair of kicks. Whether you're looking for running shoes or something casual to wear around town, there are a number of elements to consider when shopping for the best sneakers under $200:
- Cushioning: There's no point having a pair of sharp-looking sneakers if they aren't comfortable to wear. All of the picks below have great cushioning, with footbeds made from polyurethane (TPU or PU), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), Ortholite, or other types of memory foam.
- Shock-absorption: Most of the selections on this list offer some sort of shock-absorbing properties, too. This typically consists of a thin layer of foam in the midsoles to help keep your feet from fatiguing easily. This is especially important when running and can help save your knees.
- Tread: In order to not fall on your face, it's important for your soles to be constructed from tough rubber with strong, grippy tread patterns. These shoes all have excellent traction, vouched for by reviewers on Amazon.
- Durability: Even at this price point, most of the shoes on this list are built with durable materials like full-grain leather, synthetic suede, or strong textiles. Additionally, reviewers attested to the tough construction of these picks.
- Moisture-management: All of the options on this list feature moisture-wicking properties such as mesh liners, ventilated panels, or other qualities to keep your feet cool and dry. This is particularly helpful when running outdoors.
With these qualities in mind, check out the best sneakers under $200 below. You'll find five men's picks and five women's picks, so you can easily zero in on the best pair for your needs and style.
The best sneakers for men
Casual kicks with full-grain leather
Constructed from high-quality full-grain leather, these are some of the best casual sneakers out there for kicking around town. The footbed is soft and well-cushioned, with a metatomical design that molds to the contours of your feet. The toe-box has ample room, and the exterior is fully waterproof, making them great if you live in a city with frequent rain. Additionally, they have moderate arch support and tough rubber soles with plenty of traction. Available in almost a dozen different color combos, it's a great shoe for walking around town.
One reviewer says: "They instantly conform to your foot within minutes and feel like you've worn them for a while. My feet never get sore or tired in Keens - I tried going back to Nike, Skechers, others and my feet start hurting within minutes. These Keens are magic. I now own 4 pairs, different styles, all fit perfectly and look great."
- Available sizes: 7 to 17
Cool high-tops with removable orthotics
With hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon, these stylish Reeboks rank among the best high-top sneakers you can find. The leather-textile blend is soft and comfortable, while the rubber soles offer adequate tread. On top of that, the tongue and collar are padded for additional comfort, while the cushioned midsole provides extra rebound. Best of all, each shoe is built with an orthotic foam sock-liner that has antimicrobial properties, so it's both supportive and odor-resistant. The shoes come in more 19 color combinations, so you should have no trouble finding the right pair to match your style.
One reviewer says: "I love these kicks. They are stylish but functional and are very, very comfortable. I was expecting a tight fit because I have pretty wide feet. To my surprise, they slipped on like a glove."
- Available sizes: 6.5 to 15
Breathable knit sneakers with waterproof booties
These Johnston & Murphy sneakers combine a durable, waterproof construction with a sleek, laidback aesthetic — all for under $170. They're made with a breathable knit upper and sturdy rubber soles that are loaded with traction. Inside, the shoes are equipped with unique waterproof booties that block rain or other weather elements from getting in. Choose from navy or black knit styles, as well as a number of sheepskin leather options for a more buttoned-up look.
One reviewer says: "Wow these are great shoes that get compliments. Water proof and comfortable. Worth the price. You will be pleased."
- Available sizes: 8 to 16 (Select sizes available in X-Wide)
Waterproof mid-tops that are built for slick conditions
If you live in a rainy city or clock a lot of time in wet climates, these are among the best sneakers for rain. They're built with fully waterproof, full-grain leather that features a breathable membrane, so they're water-tight without making your feet hot or sweaty. Underneath, the soles are made with tough rubber that offers excellent traction, even on wet surfaces. The footbeds are not only comfortable but odor-resistant, too, with ventilated, moisture-wicking liners. This pick comes in three versatile colors: black, brown, and walnut.
One reviewer says: "We get snowy winters around here where the slush and puddles are a real struggle every day and these suckers have been really nice so far. I don't own a lot of shoes so it's nice when one pair can be good for work/bar/wet weather."
- Available sizes: 8 to 14
Cushioned dress sneakers with a polished look
With a stylish design made from 100% leather, these sleek-looking Hush Puppies make excellent sneakers for work if your job requires a more buttoned-up look. They're comfortable and casual, yet still suitable to wear to the office. The full-grain nubuck — which comes in your choice of black, taupe, dark gray, navy, or cognac — is flexible yet durable. Inside, the shoes have moisture-wicking mesh liners that provide sweat and odor-control. The well-cushioned footbeds feature contoured polyurethane, and the heels are built with soft, molded EVA foam with anatomical arch support.
One reviewer says: "They almost feel like you aren't wearing anything. Most comfortable shoes I have ever worn. [...] A huge point for them is the breathability. Living in a hot and humid area I was skeptical about nice leather shoes for the office mainly with this in mind. The inner neoprene sock gives an extra layer for your feet to breathe between the sock and leather so even in a place as muggy as Louisiana my feet stay cool and dry."
- Available sizes: 7 to 13
The best sneakers for women
Popular running shoes that cost under $60
If you're looking for the best value sneakers, these Adidas Cloudfoams come at a reasonable price, yet they're made from high quality materials with a comfortable design, according to reviewers. The popular shoes boast hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon and have a devoted fan base vouching for their comfort.
They're constructed with soft memory foam sock-liners that mold to the contours of your feet, along with durable soles that provide reliable traction. The heel tabs make them easy to slide on, and the straightforward lace-up closure makes it simple to cinch them down. The stylish sneakers come in a handful of colors and styles.
One reviewer says: "I absolutely LOVE these running shoes. They are extremely light weight, feels like you are running on air yet with support. Super cute, look exactly as pictured & are true to size. [...] Sooo so happy with this purchase!"
- Available sizes: 5 to 7.5
High-tech sneakers that track your workouts
I personally own these high-tech Under Armour sneakers and can vouch for their convenience. Kind of like Fitbits for your feet, the smart shoes feature embedded sensors that track metrics such as steps, pace, stride length, and distance. Once you sync them up with the MapMyRun app, you can monitor your workouts even if you don't bring your phone along. On top of the cool technology, they're comfortable, too, with compression mesh, contoured foam, and grippy rubber soles. They also come at a great price, especially given the high-tech features. Choose from five colors, including white, atlas green, and metallic gun metal (pictured above).
One reviewer says: "We have season's passes to Universal Florida and I would not wear anything but UA HOVR for walking there! I have (two) pairs, one that I use for the gym and the chip is still going strong on it after over 500+ miles!! (Worth) every penny!!!
- Available sizes: 5 to 12
Comfortable walking shoes with shock-absorbing midsoles
Simply put, these ECCOs are just about the best sneakers for walking you can find. Specifically designed for the task, they boast direct-injected polyurethane foam in the midsoles that provides exceptional shock-absorption, along with plenty of cushioning. Not only that, but they also have soft OrthoLite Strobel inserts that offer extra comfort and prevent your feet from getting tired. The pliable TPU soles are lightweight, while padding on the tongue and collar offer even more comfort. These sneakers are available in your choice of white, dark shadow, or concrete (pictured above).
One reviewer says: "I have walked many many miles in these shoes, even on trips overseas, and my feet feel great. Just the right amount of support and room. And they look good! They actually look narrower than many other shoes I have owned, yet they feel more comfortable/roomier. I love ECCO shoes, and this particular style is the best for me."
- Available sizes: 4 to 6.5
Tough hiking sneakers with great cushioning
These stylish yet durable women's hiking sneakers are the perfect choice for wilderness adventures. They're built with a lightweight leather-textile blend that's tough without being bulky or cumbersome. Inside, they have cool mesh liners that are made from Gore-Tex, making them waterproof, as well as breathable and moisture-wicking. The OrthoLite footbeds offer top-notch cushioning, and they have EVA foam midsoles for shock absorption, too. The strong, grippy outsoles provide tread for safely navigating the trails, and they have reinforced heels for extra support. On top of that, they're available in six bold colors.
One reviewer says: "I bought these for an upcoming trip that we are taking hiking and picnicking in the Redwoods and Wine Country. These fit like all of my other Danners. COMFY AND A PERFECT FIT! [...] They are GREAT shoes. I want another pair already!"
- Available sizes: 5 to 11
Minimalist sneakers with breathable mesh liners
Designed with well-ventilated mesh along with sections of synthetic suede and full-grain leather accents, these casual women's shoes provide a solid combination of durability and moisture-management. The footbeds are equipped with dual-density polyurethane foam that molds to your feet, plus a top deck of cushioning for extra comfort. The rubber soles are strong, rugged, and full of traction. Plus, these shoes come in 10 muted colors.
I have these sneakers, too, and I can confidently say that they're comfortable, soft, and breathable. You can walk around in them all day (even without socks) and your feet won't get hot or sticky.
One reviewer says: "Comfortable from day one. Good looking. Supportive. I love the mesh; they keep my feet at a comfortable temp. More importantly, I feel peppy in them. Who doesn't want to feel peppy? Highly recommended. I'll be buying another pair when these wear out."
- Available sizes: 5 to 11
Mic may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Mic's editorial and sales departments.