Casual kicks with full-grain leather

Constructed from high-quality full-grain leather, these are some of the best casual sneakers out there for kicking around town. The footbed is soft and well-cushioned, with a metatomical design that molds to the contours of your feet. The toe-box has ample room, and the exterior is fully waterproof, making them great if you live in a city with frequent rain. Additionally, they have moderate arch support and tough rubber soles with plenty of traction. Available in almost a dozen different color combos, it's a great shoe for walking around town.

One reviewer says: "They instantly conform to your foot within minutes and feel like you've worn them for a while. My feet never get sore or tired in Keens - I tried going back to Nike, Skechers, others and my feet start hurting within minutes. These Keens are magic. I now own 4 pairs, different styles, all fit perfectly and look great."

Available sizes: 7 to 17

Cool high-tops with removable orthotics

With hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon, these stylish Reeboks rank among the best high-top sneakers you can find. The leather-textile blend is soft and comfortable, while the rubber soles offer adequate tread. On top of that, the tongue and collar are padded for additional comfort, while the cushioned midsole provides extra rebound. Best of all, each shoe is built with an orthotic foam sock-liner that has antimicrobial properties, so it's both supportive and odor-resistant. The shoes come in more 19 color combinations, so you should have no trouble finding the right pair to match your style.

One reviewer says: "I love these kicks. They are stylish but functional and are very, very comfortable. I was expecting a tight fit because I have pretty wide feet. To my surprise, they slipped on like a glove."

Available sizes: 6.5 to 15

Breathable knit sneakers with waterproof booties

These Johnston & Murphy sneakers combine a durable, waterproof construction with a sleek, laidback aesthetic — all for under $170. They're made with a breathable knit upper and sturdy rubber soles that are loaded with traction. Inside, the shoes are equipped with unique waterproof booties that block rain or other weather elements from getting in. Choose from navy or black knit styles, as well as a number of sheepskin leather options for a more buttoned-up look.

One reviewer says: "Wow these are great shoes that get compliments. Water proof and comfortable. Worth the price. You will be pleased."

Available sizes: 8 to 16 (Select sizes available in X-Wide)

Waterproof mid-tops that are built for slick conditions

If you live in a rainy city or clock a lot of time in wet climates, these are among the best sneakers for rain. They're built with fully waterproof, full-grain leather that features a breathable membrane, so they're water-tight without making your feet hot or sweaty. Underneath, the soles are made with tough rubber that offers excellent traction, even on wet surfaces. The footbeds are not only comfortable but odor-resistant, too, with ventilated, moisture-wicking liners. This pick comes in three versatile colors: black, brown, and walnut.

One reviewer says: "We get snowy winters around here where the slush and puddles are a real struggle every day and these suckers have been really nice so far. I don't own a lot of shoes so it's nice when one pair can be good for work/bar/wet weather."

Available sizes: 8 to 14

Cushioned dress sneakers with a polished look

With a stylish design made from 100% leather, these sleek-looking Hush Puppies make excellent sneakers for work if your job requires a more buttoned-up look. They're comfortable and casual, yet still suitable to wear to the office. The full-grain nubuck — which comes in your choice of black, taupe, dark gray, navy, or cognac — is flexible yet durable. Inside, the shoes have moisture-wicking mesh liners that provide sweat and odor-control. The well-cushioned footbeds feature contoured polyurethane, and the heels are built with soft, molded EVA foam with anatomical arch support.

One reviewer says: "They almost feel like you aren't wearing anything. Most comfortable shoes I have ever worn. [...] A huge point for them is the breathability. Living in a hot and humid area I was skeptical about nice leather shoes for the office mainly with this in mind. The inner neoprene sock gives an extra layer for your feet to breathe between the sock and leather so even in a place as muggy as Louisiana my feet stay cool and dry."