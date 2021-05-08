62 cheap products that make a big impact

Making upgrades to your life can cost a lot of money. And while luxe items like premium juicers and custom-framed artwork are arguably worth their high price tags, it isn't absolutely necessary to spend a lot of dough to simply streamline and improve your everyday life. Need proof? I've rounded up a list of cheap products that make a big impact.

One stand-out on this list is a set of bamboo pillowcases. Now you may be familiar with the superior softness that bamboo offers, but it's got another thing going for it too — it's naturally temperature-regulating, so it'll keep you properly chilled on warm nights (and you won't even have to flip the pillow over to get to the cool side). And another favorite: solar-powered outdoor path lights that instantly add atmosphere to your yard or front walk. They won't add one red cent to your electricity bill, and they require zero installation — just stick the spikes into the ground, and they'll offer dusk-to-dawn illumination.

One more reason to go in for these genius but affordable products? They're all on Amazon, which means you'll get free two-day shipping if you're a Prime member. In other words, you'll have a little money left in your wallet for just a few more life upgrades.

1. A splatter screen that keeps oil off your stove & counter Novinеx Greenful Products Splatter Screen Amazon $26 See On Amazon Cut down on post-dinner cleanup with this splatter screen that keeps hot oil from splattering all over your stove, wall, or backsplash. It's heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and while it effectively blocks splatter, the cutouts still allow steam to escape. Compatible with 11- to 13-inch pots and pans, it's dishwasher-safe and has a handle that folds in for easy storage.

2. This memory foam knee pillow for side sleepers ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $17 See On Amazon Side sleepers, listen up: This contoured knee pillow properly aligns your back, hips, and legs for a more comfortable night's rest (and a less sore morning). It's made from supportive memory foam, and the soft, breathable cover is removable and machine-washable.

3. These grippers that keep your rug in place Home Techpro Rug Grippers (4 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you have a rug that somehow never stays in place, these helpful little rug grippers are here to save the day. They adhere to the bottom side of any rug and feature micro-suction technology, which means they secure firmly to the floor without leaving any stickiness or residue behind .

4. The anti-fog spray that keeps your glasses clear Optix 55 Anti-Fog Spray Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep your glasses clear all day with this anti-fog spray. The streak-free formula is easy to apply with the spray bottle, and it lasts for hours — even if you're wearing a mask. One reviewer wrote, "One treatment of this spray on my glasses lasts for my entire 10 hour work shift. It makes wearing my required mask so much easier."

5. These narrow brushes that clean tight spaces Rienar Groove Gap Cleaning Tools (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon These ultra-narrow cleaning brushes can reach into tight grooves where paper towels and traditional dusters just can't reach — like window tracks, air vents, and stove coils. The brushes feature ergonomic handles with scraper tools on the ends that make it easy to dislodge stuck-on dirt in tight corners.

6. A ropeless jump rope that does away with tripping & tangles APLUGTEK Cordless Jump Rope Amazon $15 See On Amazon A jump rope is an easy way to work in a good cardio session just about anywhere, and this ropeless jump rope (yes, ropeless) makes it even easier — no more stopping to deal with tangles. The jump rope is weighted at the padded handles, and the stainless steel ball bearings make for smooth, seamless rotation.

7. The massager for your hands and fingers Gaiam Wellbeing Finger Massager Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you play an instrument, rock climb, or just spend long hours with a keyboard and mouse, this hand and finger massager is a great way to relax muscles and reduce tension and stiffness. The dual-ended tool features a large roller on one end for your palms, and a two smaller rollers on the other end to massage both sides of fingers at once.

8. These right-angle charging cables that don't fray ANSEIP Right-Angle iPhone Charging Cables (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you've had it with frayed phone charging cables, let me introduce you to these right-angle cables. Not only are they made with durable braided nylon, but the Lightning cables are positioned at a right angle to prevent bending and fraying. The set comes with three cables that are all 10 feet long, so you can use your phone as it charges.

9. The elastic shoelaces you never have to tie Lock Laces Elastic No-Tie Shoelaces Amazon $9 See On Amazon Transform any pair of sneakers into slip-ons with these no-tie shoelaces. A great way to save a little time before heading out (or to keep yourself from having to stop mid-jog to re-tie your laces), they come in 13 colors and fit shoes of most sizes. They're made with elastic for a snug and comfortable fit, but you can also use the tension adjustments to get the tightness just right. Available colors: 13

10. A bag resealer that keeps snacks fresh AOYEE Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $10 See On Amazon There's nothing wrong with chip clips and twisty ties, but this mini bag resealer is the ultimate way to keep any bag of pretzels, cookies, or Doritos fresh and crispy. The battery-operated device reseals bags with heat in just four to six seconds, and is super small for compact storage.

11. This ab roller that works out your upper body Fitnessery Ab Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon With this ab roller, it isn't necessary to dedicate a bunch of space (or money) to a home gym setup. Although it's compact and affordable, it still manages to provide a full upper-body workout that strengthens your arms, shoulders, back, and abs. The nonslip rubber wheel glides smoothly across the floor, and the included knee pad cushions your joints while you work out.

12. A wall repair putty that conceals holes & damage Erase-A-Hole Drywall Repair Putty Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you're looking to get your entire rental deposit back, or just sprucing up your permanent digs, this drywall repair putty can fill in cracks and holes with minimal effort on your part. The heavyweight compound can be used on drywall, plaster, and wood — just apply in a circular motion, wipe with a damp cloth, and use a little paint to blend it in.

14. The dryer vent cleaners that speed up drying time Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaners (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon The lint trap on your clothes dryer does a relatively good job of catching fuzz, but lint still builds up in your vents after a while, increasing drying time and adding money to your energy bills. Use these long and skinny dryer vent cleaners to clear out lint and optimize dryer performance. You can even use them to clean under furniture and large appliances, making this a great two-in-one buy.

15. These motion-activated lights for closets & dark hallways Searik Motion-Sensor Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Good lighting goes a long way when it comes to upgrading the look and feel of your home, and these motion-sensor lights are a cheap and easy way to do it. Perfect for closets and hallways, the puck-style lights automatically turn on when they detect motion within 10 feet, and then turn off after 15 seconds. They're backed by both adhesive and magnets, so you can stick them anywhere, and since they operate with AAA batteries, you don't even have to deal with plugs or wiring.

16. The under-bed lights with motion sensors Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon Speaking of lighting, these motion-activated under-bed lights will ensure you never stumble in the dark when you get up in the middle of the night. They give off a subtle, warm glow that won't wake anyone else in the room, and you can customize the timer settings so that the lights go off anywhere from 30 seconds to 10 minutes after inactivity.

17. A door draft stopper that blocks hot & cold air Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Want to bring your energy bills down big time? Install this door draft stopper to keep out heat in the summer and cold air in the winter. Also helpful for blocking out noise, light, and smoke, the draft stopper can be trimmed to size and installs easily with the adhesive backing. Choose from four colors: black, white, brown, and gray.

18. These suspenders that keep your sheets in place Bed Band Sheet Holders (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon I think we can all agree that folding a fitted sheet is near-impossible, but getting it to stay on your mattress can be just as hard. Enter these sheet holders that work as suspenders to hold your fitted sheet taut and in place. Each set comes with four clips with elastics that stretch from 12 to 18 inches, and each one has a cord-lock button for adjusting the tension.

19. These dumbbell exercise cards that are cheaper than a personal trainer NewMe Fitness Exercise Cards Amazon $20 See On Amazon Need some motivation in your workout routine but don't want to pay for a trainer? Check out this deck of dumbbell exercise cards. Each illustrated card prompts you to perform a new exercise with your dumbbells, and there's a full text explanation on the back, so you know exactly what to do. The deck comes with 62 cards, and it's available in three volumes, so you'll never run out of workout ideas.

20. An outlet extender with a fan following on Amazon POWRUI Outlet Extender with Night Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon An outlet extender might seem like a basic buy, but this one has earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after more than 30,000 reviews. Along with two USB ports, it has six AC outlets that are angled so that you can plug in from multiple directions without bending cords. Even better, the built-in night light makes it easy to spot the sockets in the dark.

21. An ergonomic laptop stand that keeps your neck happy Nulaxy Laptop Stand Amazon $24 See On Amazon Another fan-favorite product with sky-high ratings, this laptop stand elevates the screen so that you look straight at it — instead of down — which improves posture and prevents neck and shoulder tension. Made from sturdy aluminum alloy, it has padded holders to keep your computer in place, and comes in three colors: black, silver, and space gray.

22. This acupressure mat that'll relax your whole body ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Going to acupuncture every day is out of the realm of possibility for most of us, but this acupressure mat and pillow set is a convenient and affordable way to get relief daily. The thousands of acu-points work to stimulate circulation, which can help release muscle tension, reduce stress, relieve pain and headaches, and promote better sleep.

23. A moisturizing cream for dry, cracked feet O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon Dry, cracked feet? Reviewers swear by this heavy-duty foot cream that's earned a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 30,000 reviews. It instantly infuses rough skin with deep hydration, and then creates a protective layer of the surface to prevent further moisture loss. One reviewer wrote, "The only one that has worked for me. You can feel and see the difference right away."

24. These bamboo pillowcases that stay cool all night long Bedsure Bamboo Pillow Cases (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Bamboo is a naturally temperature-regulating material that stays cool no matter what, making it one of the best bedding options for anyone who's a hot sleeper. These bamboo pillowcases have a smooth sateen finish, and the envelope closures ensure every part of your pillow is covered and protected. Available sizes: 20 x 26 inches, 20 x 30 inches, 20 x 40 inches

Available colors: 12

25. The white noise machine with 26 sound options RegeMoudal Sleep Sound Machine Amazon $26 See On Amazon Lull yourself to sleep with this white noise machine that features 26 sound options, ranging from traditional white noise to wind to ocean waves and rainfall. It's especially helpful for light sleepers (or anyone dealing with street noise or loud neighbors), and the built-in night light is brightness-adjustable, so you can find your way in the dark or turn the lights out completely.

26. These refrigerator shelf liners that cut down on cleanup OJYUDD Refrigerator Shelf Liners Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you've ever tried to scrub dried soy sauce or ketchup off your fridge shelves, you know how impossible the task can be. Use these refrigerator shelf liners to catch spills and drips — they're much easier to wipe clean and can be trimmed to fit shelves of all sizes.

27. A mineral sunscreen that doubles as a moistuizer CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen Amazon $14 See On Amazon This SPF 30 sunscreen does double-duty by moisturizing dehydrated skin while it blocks UV rays. The lightweight, non-greasy formula is formulated with minerals like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, and it's gentle enough for sensitive skin. Plus, it's free of oxybenzone, so it you can use it on beaches where that ingredient is regulated (like, ahem, Hawaii).

28. A universal socket tool that works with nuts, bolts, screws & more KUSONKEY Universal Socket Tool Amazon $15 See On Amazon With this universal socket tool, you'll always have the right tool for the job at hand. It's outfitted with 54 steel spring pins that automatically adjust to work with hex nuts, hooks, screws, bolt heads, and more. Plus, it comes with an adapter that instantly turns your drill into a socket driver.

29. The resistance bands that help strengthen your lower body FITFORT Resistance Bands (Set of 3) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you're looking to strengthen your lower body, these resistance bands are a useful and easy-to-use tool. They make squats, lunges, leg raises, and donkey kicks all the more challenging, and since the set includes bands in three resistance levels, you can build muscle at your own pace. Plus, they're small enough to stash in a drawer, so you they're perfect for small spaces.

30. The steaming eye masks that soothe strain & fatigue MegRhythm Gentle Steam Eye Masks (5-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon A long day of looking at your computer screen can result in serious eye fatigue — use these steam eye masks to soothe irritation and ease strain. The masks automatically heat up when you remove them from the packaging and offer steam relief for up to 10 minutes. They're dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested, and come in lavender and unscented options. (Hot tip: Lavender is known to have calming qualities, which might make it a particularly good option after a stressful day.)

31. A rack that stores pans in the most efficient way Simple Houseware Pan Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon This pan rack just might be one of the most genius storage solutions on Amazon (and one that makes cooking just a tad less aggravating). The five-tier rack separates your pans, so you can even reach the big one on the bottom without having to unstack them one by one. Use it horizontally or vertically to store pans of all sizes.

32. The garage ceiling light that installs in any existing socket LHKNL LED Garage Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon Illuminate your garage for woodworking and other projects (or just shine a light on your car) with this garage ceiling light. The LED light screws into any existing socket where it provides 360-degree daylight-style illumination. Plus, the four panels are angle-adjustable, so you can aim the beams where you need them most.

33. The knee braces that stabilize & absorb shock IPOW Knee Pain Relief Strap Amazon $14 See On Amazon Give your knees better support while running, cycling, and playing team sports with these knee braces. The strap-style braces stabilize your knees and distribute shock with every move. They're one-size-fits-most, and the Velcro closures can be adjusted to fit under-knee areas from 10 to 18 inches. And since they're washable, you can freshen them up after a sweaty workout.

34. A foot rest that stimulates circulation while you sit Mind Reader Ergonomic Foot Rest Amazon $23 See On Amazon This ergonomic foot rest places your feet in a position that promotes circulation, while causing less stress and strain to your ankles and knees when you're sitting. It has three angle and height settings, and the pebbled surface keeps your feet in place — while doubling as a massage surface.

35. A wall-mounted holder for brooms, mops & rakes IMILLET Broom & Mop Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your cleaning and gardening tools fall over every time you open the utility closet, this broom and mop holder is for you. Made from sturdy stainless steel, the wall-mounted holder can hold up to 200 pounds and has three spring-loaded slots for tools, and four hooks for cleaning cloths, gardening gloves, and dust brushes.

36. An aromatherapy pillow spray that helps you get to sleep This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray Amazon $29 See On Amazon For a totally unique way to get some zzz's, check out this natural pillow spray formulated with calming, sleep-promoting herbs like lavender, chamomile, and vetiver. Just spritz your bedding before turning in for some calming aromatherapy. And reviewers swear by the results; one said, "This stuff knocks me out and I wake up refreshed," and another wrote, "I struggle with insomnia, but since I got this, I'm sleeping like a baby."

37. A roll-up dish rack that extends over your sink Befano Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $19 See On Amazon A traditional dish rack can take up an inordinate amount of space on your counter, but this dish rack frees up some real estate by extending over your sink. It has a compartment for drying utensils upright, and when you're done using it, the whole thing rolls up for compact storage. Another plus? You can use this for rinsing produce too.

38. This cloth that removes water rings on wooden furniture Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you've got rings on your wooden furniture caused by water glasses or coffee mugs, this water mark remover is a cheap and easy way to get rid of them. The small cloth removes marks caused by heat and water while also concealing scratches — all without stripping the finish.

39. A pet hair remover with 50,000 5-star reviews ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $25 See On Amazon Boasting more than 50,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this pet hair remover is a bona fide cult-favorite. The reusable roller traps fur stuck to clothes, upholstery, and bedding —without the use of sticky papers — and the press-and-release catch chamber makes it easy to dump the collected hair in the trash when you're done.

40. These markers that conceal scratches in your furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your furniture is looking a little worse of the wear, you can restore it to pristine condition with this simple-to-use furniture repair kit. The set includes six markers and six wax sticks that conceal scratches and scuffs, and they come in various shades to match your wood: oak, maple, cherry, walnut, black, and mahogany.

41. The car headrest hangers that keep your bags upright IPELY Headrest Hangers (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Hang your full-to-the-brim grocery bags on these headrest hangers to keep them from tipping over and spilling when you take a tight turn. Also great for purses, backpacks, and laptop bags, the two hangers hook right over the rods of your headrests, and one reviewer noted they can hold up to at least 20 pounds.

42. This wrist strengthener that works your forearms Sportneer Wrist Strengthener Amazon $17 See On Amazon Work out your arms without every leaving your desk with this wrist strengthener. The handy tool is resistance-adjustable (the minimum resistance is about 17.5 pounds), and it can be used both above and below your forearms, so you can target different muscles. For maximum comfort, the stabilizer bar and grips are padded, so they won't dig into your skin.

43. An olive oil sprayer that upgrades your kitchen aesthetic Zophen Cooking Oil Sprayer Amazon $10 See On Amazon This olive oil sprayer looks good enough to permanently display on your kitchen counter, and it's also a great way to reduce single-use spray containers. Made with durable BPA-free glass and stainless steel, the versatile sprayer can also be used with vinegar, soy sauce, and lemon juice.

44. This 50-pack of masks in basic black SUDILO Disposable Face Masks Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're ready to move on from your surgical blue face masks, this 50-pack of black masks is a great buy. The three-ply masks are lightweight and breathable, and the elastic ear loops and adjustable nose clips offer a safe, snug, and comfortable fit.

45. A 20-pack of eraser sponges that clean anything & everything STK Magic Cleaning Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon One of the best cleaning inventions of all time, these eraser sponges quite literally erase marks, scuffs, dirt, grime, and more — without a ton of elbow grease on your part. They're are safe to use on all kinds of surfaces, like walls, sinks, stoves, and even shoes, and since you get 20 extra-thick sponges, you won't have to restock any time soon.

46. A 2-in-1 sponge pre-soaked with face wash Spongeables Tea Tree Oil Facial Cleanser Amazon $6 See On Amazon Streamline your nighttime routine with this exfoliating sponge that's pre-soaked in face wash. Just add water and squeeze — the sponge will foam up, and you can start scrubbing. Need a deeper clean? Use the exfoliating side to gently remove rough layers of skin. It's available in several different options: charcoal to detoxify, tea tree to soothe irritation, and pomegranate to rejuvenate.

47. The natural hand salve that soothes rough & dry skin Burt's Bees 100% Natural Hand Salve Amazon $9 See On Amazon Rough, dry hands are no match for this Burt's Bees hand salve. The natural formula is made with moisturizing and soothing ingredients like sweet almond oil and eucalyptus and rosemary extracts, and a few dabs will rehydrate skin and leave it protected. Besides your hands, you can also use it on other rough areas, like the elbows and knees.

48. The oven rack guards that protect hands & wrists Audoyon Oven Rack Guards (3-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon With these oven rack guards, you can keep your hands, wrists, and arms safe from burns when you pull out a sheet of cookies or pepperoni pizza. Made from flexible silicone, the 14-inch guards can be trimmed to size, and they're dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant to 446 degrees Fahrenheit.

49. A balance disc that strengthens your core while you work Gaiam Balance Disc Cushion Amazon $22 See On Amazon No time to work out? You can strengthen your core while sitting at your desk with this balance disc seat cushion instead. The wobbly disc adds instability to any chair, challenging you to engage your core just by sitting straight. It's versatile, too — you can use it to make floor exercises more challenging whenever you do decide to work out.

50. The solar path lights that require zero installation or electricity MAGGFIT Outdoor Solar Path Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Want to upgrade your outdoor aesthetic? These solar path lights are the way to do it. The spiked lights can be inserted directly into the ground, and since they're solar-powered, they won't add any heft to your electricity bill. They're weatherproof, and when charged for six to eight hours, will offer illumination from dusk until dawn.

51. The Swedish dishcloths that absorb 20x their weight Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These Swedish dishcloths have skyrocketed to popularity, boasting a 4.6-star rating after 22,000 reviews. Made from biodegradable cellulose, they absorb up to 20 times their weight in water, and since they're machine-washable, they can be reused endlessly. Use them to wash the dishes and wipe down the counters, and you want have to keep restocking sponges and paper towels.

52. The foldable cutting board that makes food transfer easy Joseph Joseph Foldable Cutting Board Amazon $24 See On Amazon Products that make food prep just a bit easier are always a win, and such is the case for this foldable cutting board. After chopping ingredients, just squeeze the handle to fold up the board and neatly transfer ingredients to a plate, pot, or bowl. The cutting board is dishwasher-safe and knife-friendly, and comes in three sizes.

53. A 4-in-1 cleanser for your body, hair & beard Bossman 4-in-1 Soap Bar Amazon $10 See On Amazon This four-in-one cleanser is a workhouse that's so much more than a bar of soap. This minimalist, no-nonsense cleansing bar performs as a shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and beard wash, so you don't have to deal with a bunch of extra products hanging around your shower. But just because it's versatile doesn't mean it's not effective — reviewers love this natural formula that's made with skin-friendly ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter.

54. A shower hook that mounts without suction or adhesive Tooletries Waterproof Shower Hook Amazon $11 See On Amazon Need a place to hang a washcloth, sponge, or loofah? Look no further than this waterproof shower hook. Available in charcoal and gray, this simple hook clings to flat surfaces without suction cups or adhesive, and it can hold up to 5 pounds of weight. Plus, it's made from stainless steel, so it won't rust in your shower over time.

55. A yoga knee pad that allows you to focus on your poses Kinesis Yoga Knee Pad Amazon $20 See On Amazon If certain yoga poses are hard on your knees, place this yoga knee cushion on your mat to add a little padding, so you can stay focused on your workout (and not on knee discomfort). Also great for modified push-ups and other exercises, the nonslip pad offers a full inch of cushioning and rolls up in the included carrying bag for storage.

56. These cable management sleeves that hide cords Blue Key World Cable Sleeves (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Clean up that mess of cords at your desk or by your TV with these ingenious cable management sleeves. Just gather a bunch of cables, place them inside a sleeve, and zip up to keep them all together and conceal them. The set comes with four sleeves, so you can use them all over your home.

57. This tool that cleans product & residue off your hair brush Aroayppmy Hair Brush Cleaner Amazon $6 See On Amazon There's a good chance you've never cleaned your hair brush, but it's worth doing if you want to avoid brushing oil and styling products back onto your hair. This hair brush cleaner features bristles and a pointy end which work together to remove hair strands and dust away oil and product residue.

58. The enzymatic drain sticks that prevent clogs Hommate Drain Cleaner Sticks (48 Count) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Prevent future clogs and keep your drains smelling fresh as a daisy with these enzymatic drain cleaner sticks. The powerful enzymes work to break down grease, oils, soap scum, and food, and the light scents counteract any unpleasant odors. Just drop them in your sink and bathroom drains once a month, and watch your plumbing bills plummet.

59. These wool dryer balls that speed up each cycle Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls Amazon $9 See On Amazon These wool dryer balls separate laundry as it tumbles, significantly speeding up drying time and cutting down on your energy bills. Made from premium New Zealand wool, they also soften clothes and reduce wrinkles, which means you'll save money on dryer sheets, too.

60. These genius knives that slice bread & curl butter Mudder Stainless Steel Butter Knives (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These unique butter knives are ingeniously designed to make your morning toast routine so much better. One side of each blade is serrated for cutting bread, while the other side is perforated to spread cold butter. To top it off, the end of the blade can scoop butter out of tubs. Each set comes with three.

61. A wireless charging station for all your smart devices WisFox Wireless Charging Station Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep all your devices powered up and easy to find with this wireless charging station. The sleek setup charges your smartphone, smartwatch, and Bluetooth earbuds, and since it plugs into a single socket, it won't take up unnecessary outlet space. For safety, the device is designed to prevent over-heating, over-voltage and short-circuiting.