Jamie Spears reportedly wants $2 million to step down as Britney's conservator

According to Britney Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, her father is trying to weasel an additional $2 million away from the pop star before he agrees to step down as her conservator. You see, Jamie Spears filed legal documents in early August saying he intended to step aside as his daughter's guardian. But he provided no timeline for doing so, instead saying he'd work with the court to ensure an "orderly transition to a new conservator." It wasn't exactly the "Britney is free" moment her fans hoped for.

Rosengart is arguing that Jamie is hanging on to his title in order to keep collecting payouts from the pop star's estate. For example, upcoming scheduled accounting of the conservatorship, which the elder Spears says he wants done before he'll depart, means a significant windfall for him. Britney's lawyer likens that to extortion in his new motion, which is a supplement to the petition he filed in July asking for Jamie's removal and suspension. It's scheduled to be addressed in court on September 29.

"Britney Spears will not be extorted," Rosengart's filing reads. "Mr. Spears’ blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’ estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter."

As he's done all along, the singer's father claims to be acting in Britney's best interest. But Rosengart points out in the new court documents that Jamie admitted last month that stepping aside was the right move for his daughter's wellbeing. With Spears and her legal team advocating for an end to the conservatorship outright, it seems unlikely that Britney is benefitting from her father's continued involvement in her affairs — legal, financial or personal.

Earlier this summer, Spears shocked the world by finally detailing what she says her life is like under her father's control. She alleged she'd been drugged, forced to work against her will and compelled to keep an IUD inside her body despite professing she wants more children. Britney straightforwardly called her situation abusive, said she wanted to sue her father and added that she thought he should be in jail.

While due process takes time and the court signaled its intent to investigate the singer's claims, Britney's bombshell testimony felt like a watershed moment. Rosengart is arguing that to protect his client from her father's alleged abuses, Jamie should be stripped of his power over her immediately. "The world heard Ms. Spears’ courageous and compelling testimony. Britney Spears’ life matters. Her well-being matters. Every day matters. There is no basis to wait," he wrote.