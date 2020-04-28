Now that Joe Biden has clinched the Democratic primary, the veepstakes are reaching a fever pitch. Multiple names are surfacing in media speculation, and there are few certainties about who Biden will pick for vice president, other than the fact that he will be almost certainly selecting a woman. Judging from media hype, the top tier of candidates seems to include five likely choices: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Stacey Abrams, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Biden made his official pledge to pick a female running mate last month, an announcement that was met with skepticism by some who felt it was more pandering than inspiring. And given his campaign is currently marred by a sexual assault allegation from Biden's former Senate aide Tara Reade, it's worth wondering whether the candidate now hopes a woman joining him at the top of the ticket could help shore up his standing with young female voters.

Biden is being pushed in multiple directions by different interest groups — many progressives are urging him to choose Warren, with an eye towards bridging the gap between his moderate base and aggrieved Bernie Sanders supporters, which polling suggests that choosing Warren would do. Meanwhile, prominent Black leaders like Al Sharpton have been urging Biden to choose a Black woman.

Biden “will get the overwhelming majority of the black vote, the question is turnout,” Sharpton told The New York Times. “Now I’ve told him my preference is for a Black woman, but you’ve got to also choose the right Black woman. In the middle of this pandemic, you have to choose someone that people, and particularly Black people, believe can govern from day one.”

Kamala Harris. [Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images]

Of the senators in play, Harris has the safest seat. California is broadly left-wing and has no prominent, popular Republican officials who could mount an insurgent campaign. As a Black woman, Harris would also satisfy Black leaders like Sharpton, who represent a critical part of Biden’s base of support. Harris is widely considered a rising star in the party, and has made a name for herself with sharp, prosecutorial attacks on Trump-world figures in the Senate. She currently holds the lead on betting sites that rank the likelihood of various VP candidates being chosen.

However, her weak performance in the Democratic primary has caused concerns — despite a few strong early debate performances, she failed to catch fire, even among Black voters. At times she came off slightly brittle, and failed to carve out a coherent and compelling political lane, ultimately ending up with relatively confused positions on issues like Medicare-for-All. Furthermore, she would almost certainly not help bridge the gap between Biden and Sanders supporters, who often criticized Harris for her harsh criminal justice positions when she was the attorney general of California.

The intra-party solidarity issue is helping to raise the chances of Warren being chosen according to the betting site U.S. Bookies, where her odds have surged from 12/1 to 11/2 since April 16. She is now in third place behind Klobuchar and Harris. According to a press release from the betting site, the surge was driven by a recent poll that found Warren to be the favored VP choice among Democratic voters in the crucial swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin. Warren has a strong track record as a progressive champion, and choosing her could help allay fears among many Democrats that Biden could drift too far to the center in his bid to win independents. Biden also has a long history of being cozy with the financial industry, and her bona fides as a Wall Street critic are rock-solid.

However, choosing Warren does not come without risks. For one thing, she could alienate conservative Trump skeptics who might be considering holding their nose and voting for Biden. Also, despite representing a deep blue state in the Senate, some worry that her seat might not be as safely Democratic as it seems — Massachusetts is governed by an immensely popular centrist Republican governor in Charlie Baker. If he chose to run for her seat, many think he’d have a strong shot. Losing even a single Senate seat could hamstring Biden’s ability to pass any legislation in what’s sure to be an upper chamber with a razor-thin majority.

Elizabeth Warren. [Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images]

Another popular option for many pundits is Whitmer, the governor of Michigan. Whitmer is popular in the critical swing state, and she has earned a national platform with her sparring with Trump over coronavirus funding. Still, it’s not clear that home-state advantage is all it's cracked up to be when it comes to VP selection.

“What I found is that presidential candidates used to enjoy a sizable electoral bonus in the state that they were from, but that has declined over time,” said Dan Hopkins, a professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania, in an email to Mic last month. “Vice presidential candidates never generated quite that much bonus, but whatever bonus they did generate is now indistinguishable from zero and maybe, on average, about half a percentage point.”

Furthermore, despite her current popularity, Whitmer is a relative political newcomer — she’s only been governor for two years and has far less experience than the other candidates. The same goes for another buzzy possibility: Abrams.

Abrams became a media darling when she challenged Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor’s race in 2018. She lost by a small margin in the state, which Democrats hope is tinging more purple these days after decades as solid-red. She is a compelling speaker, a Black woman, and choosing her would not risk a Senate seat. She has been essentially campaigning for the ticket, too, giving interviews about her strength as a potential running mate. "As a young Black girl growing up in Mississippi, I learned that if I didn’t speak up for myself, no one else would, so ... my mission is to say out loud if I’m asked the question, 'Yes, I would be willing to serve,'" Abrams said on NBC’s Meet the Press when the host asked if she would be a good choice for Biden.

Stacey Abrams. [The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images]

Abrams has never held significant office, though, and is at this point more of a known quantity among Beltway pundits than among regular people. Asked by NBC about her lack of experience, she pointed to a voting rights group, Fair Fight, which she founded after her electoral loss. “I believe in doing the work," she said. "I've been doing it since the day I did not become governor and I will continue to do so. And I do so at a national level."

Ultimately, the choice will come down to a complex triangulation of risk, reward, and the wranglings of multiple interest groups. However, whether Biden chooses a known quantity like Warren or a newcomer like Abrams, one giant unknown hangs over the choice — his running mate will almost certainly be asked to answer for the sexual assault allegation from Reade. Biden himself hasn't addressed Reade's allegation, only denying the facts through spokespeople. But as Rebecca Traister wrote at The Cut on Monday, “Whichever woman gets the nod to be his running mate will wind up drinking from a poisoned chalice.”

Whether any of these politicians have the appetite for the task is something that they will have to decide for themselves.