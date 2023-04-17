Designers say that of all the cheap, popular home products on Amazon, these are worth the hype
Highly rated pieces that won’t break your budget.
Shopping
Updated: Sep. 2, 2023 Originally Published: April 17, 2023
There are a
ton of home products on Amazon, but separating the ones that look good online to ones that are actually worth the hype in person, is tricky. Lucky for you, I’ve consulted some talented home designers to break down their favorite decor pieces, which also happen to be inexpensive and really popular among reviewers.
From
mood-changing lighting to textured accent pieces, this list covers every room in your home. So keep on scrolling for budget-friendly, on-trend recs from the pros. All you have to do is add your favs to your cart. 01 These ice cube trays that elevate any cocktail
If you’d like to elevate your guests’ cocktail experience (or your own), Duenas recommends
cocktail ice cube trays. This silicone set comes in large sphere and square shapes that not only look classy AF in your glass, but melt slower than typical ice cubes, which prevents watered down drinks. Both trays are dishwasher-safe and BPA-free, and the cubes are easy to release from the tray. 02 These corner grips that keep your rugs in place
If your rugs are slipping and sliding on your floors, Alessia Lamonaca, owner and lead designer at
New Mode Home, recommends corner grips to all her clients. They’re better than traditional rug pads and “really work to ensure your rugs don't budge,” she adds. These grips won’t harm your floors and apply easily to any rug corner. Available sizes: 4-pack, 8-pack 03 A sleek & compact air purifier that’s really quiet
This
sleek and compact air purifier is simple, elegant, and effective, according to Kropovinsky. And measuring just 6.5 by 10.5 inches, it can remove dust, pollen, smoke, and odors from just about anywhere. It also keeps a low noise level and has a night light feature that can create a cozy ambiance, Kropovinsky adds. 04 A spray that’s super effective on tough carpet stains
For tough stains on carpets, Lamonaca highly recommends this
viral stain remover. It’s safe to use on any color carpet, rug, upholstery, and more, and comes with an ultra-absorbent 17 by 20-inch cloth. The fragrance-free spray can even remove wine, dirt, coffee, ink, and pet stains. 05 This cool & comfy sheet set with a luxe feel
To make your bed more inviting and improve your sleep quality, Artem Kropovinsky, an interior designer and founder of
Arsight, recommends a durable and affordable sheet set. This highly rated option is made of soft and cooling microfiber to help you stay comfortable and sweat-free all night long. The set includes four pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with deep pockets for just the right fit. olors: 7 Available c Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King 06 A set of 6 self-adhesive lights with adjustable brightness
Another easy option for under-cabinet lighting? This set of
long-lasting LED pucks, which can be installed in seconds with the heavy-duty adhesive on the back or with the included screws. You can also place them under stairs or any place where you need some illumination. They come with batteries for each light, plus a wireless remote to set the brightness or timer. 07 A strip of wireless LED lights that can attach anywhere
If you want to make your bathroom or kitchen function better, Yokota suggests a roll of ribbon lights under a counter or along the foot of a vanity. This
wireless under-cabinet lighting can attach almost anywhere with the included heavy duty 3M adhesive tape and runs on three AA batteries (not included). The LED lights are 3.33-feet in length and come in neutral and warm white color options. 08 This USB switch & dimmer that can customize your lighting
The right lighting can have an impact in any space, from opening up a room to shifting your mood. To get the most out of your illumination, Anita Yokota, an interior designer and author of
, suggests putting every light on a dimmer, like this Home Therapy USB switch and dimmer. Just plug in the switch between your power source and your lighting strip, fairy lights, and more, to change the feel of a room with 20 dimmer settings. It also comes with a wireless remote to control the brightness settings. 09 A 2-pack of dimmable smart bulbs for enhancing the vibe of any room
For another dimmable lighting option, all you have to do is connect these
smart light bulbs to your smartphone and you’ll be able to change the color and brightness, as well as set light timers and schedules. They can also connect to Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free controls. Best of all, the bulbs are energy-saving and can last over two years. -pack, 4-pack Available count: 2 10 This peel & stick wallpaper with a trendy geometric design
“I love temp wallpaper for its versatility and affordability,” says Yokota, adding that it’s a great way to define a space. This
peel-and-stick wallpaper roll measures 17.7 by 118 inches and features a trendy geometric design in gold or silver. It’s easy to apply and includes a grid on the back for cutting the size you need — plus, it’s under $10. olors: 2 Available c Available sizes: 3 11 A versatile jute runner that can bring a room together
Floors are critical for how they anchor and define our spaces, Yokota reports — which is why she loves a versatile runner that can connect a room, like this
jute rug. It’s textured, durable, and features a 0.5-inch pile height. “I liked the color and texture so much in our entryway that I ordered 2 more for the kitchen,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. olors: 9 Available c Available sizes: 41 12 An embroidered duvet cover that’s available in 17 colors
As another way to make your bed comfortable and stylish, this
sophisticated duvet cover brings a textured, geometric design to your sleeping area. It’s made of soft microfiber that’s shrink- and fade-resistant after washing, and comes with two pillow shams. There are eight corner ties inside the cover so it stays in place, an easy zipper closure, and the cover’s available in an array of colors, like mustard yellow and dusty green. olors: 17 Available c Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King 13 A set of cooling pillows for a restful night’s sleep
Following Kropovinsky’s suggestion to make your bed more inviting, these
two down alternative pillows offer a cool place to rest your head. They’re breathable, plush, and one reviewer reports, “Keeps its shape, stays cool.” Plus, they’re machine washable and OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certified for safety and environmental standards. materials: Down alternative, memory foam Available Available sizes: Queen, King 14 A digital picture frame for keeping your memories alive & fresh
Kropovinsky is a fan of
digital frames such as this one because they’re smart, modern, and versatile. Plus, they “can keep your memories alive and fresh and make your home more personalized,” he adds. Just plug it in, insert an SD card or USB flash drive, and the LCD screen delivers a high-quality, automatic slideshow of photos. You can also adjust the frame for a vertical or horizontal orientation. sizes: 7-inch, 8-inch, 8-inch (with built-in memory), 10-inch (with built-in memory), 15-inch Available 15 These intersecting floating shelves that mount to your walls
Bare walls can be an eye sore but thankfully these floating shelves are an easy fix. Once you mount them using the included hardware, you can personalize each piece by adding pictures, vases, and even books. These shelves measures 17 by 17 inches long and are five inches deep.
color finishes: espresso, grey, natural, walnut Available 16 This stylish basket that adds warmth & texture to any decor
Made with natural seagrass, this
stylish basket is recommended by Kropovinsky because it’s eco-friendly, spacious, and attractive. With two handles for easy carrying, it can be used for a variety of storage purposes, like laundry, toys, books, plants, or really anything. Plus, Kropovinsky likes that it can “add some texture and warmth to your home decor.” colors: 2 Available sizes: Small, medium, large Available 17 These corduroy pillow covers with 14,000+ 5-star reviews
Looking for other ways to add texture to your decor? With 18 color options, a variety of sizes, and thousands of five-star endorsements, this popular
set of two corduroy pillow covers is a great choice. They’re machine washable and the zipper is hidden for a smooth look — just add your own 18 by 18-inch pillows (not included). colors: 18 Available sizes: 7 Available 18 A chic tray for arranging items in a pleasing way
Kathy Kuo, founder and CEO of
Kathy Kuo Home, recommends decorative trays like this one as a budget-friendly design refresh for any home. She loves the look of a tray in an entryway, on a coffee table, or on a kitchen counter, and especially for displaying practical items like remotes, chargers, and keys in an aesthetically pleasing way. This tray measures 18 by 12 inches, has gold stainless steel handles, and features a chic, luxe look. 19 A milk frother that’s a must-have for any home coffee bar
An
electric milk frother is “a must for an at home coffee bar,” according to Reya Duenas, an interior designer. That’s because is can blend cappuccinos, lattes, smoothies, and more in seconds — it can even whisk eggs. The frother comes with a stainless steel stand, but needs two AA batteries, which are not included. 20 This set of glass mugs for hot & cold drinks
To round out your home coffee bar setup, you might want to add this highly rated
six-pack of glass coffee mugs to your cart. They’re great for hot and cold drinks and feature a cool-touch handle for a comfy grip. These chic and stylish mugs are dishwasher-safe and reviewers say they’re just the right size. 21 A splash mat for pet food bowls
A
waterproof pet food mat can keep floors dry and help eliminate odors, according to Duenas — and this one is backed by over 5,000 five-star reviews. Just place your pet’s food or water bowl on the mat, and the raised edges will make sure that any spills stay where they are. The grips on the bottom prevent the mat from sliding around the floor, it’s made of BPA, PVC, and phthalate-free silicone, and it’s dishwasher-safe. Available colors: 5 Available sizes: 3 22 A set of 16-ounce glasses that will impress your guests
If you want to further impress your guests, this
set of four tumbler glasses with an embossed pattern and vintage feel is sure to make a statement. They’re dishwasher-safe and available in pastel green (featured), cotton candy, and light blue. Reviewers also report that they’re sturdy and great for cold and hot drinks. 23 A set of luxe mini-vases to place around your home
“Adding a group of shiny glass objects strategically placed around your living space that look the same but different will add visual interest and cohesion to your space,” says Nichole Abbott, interior designer at
FLOOR360. That’s why this set of 10 amber vases is so on-trend. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, each with a sturdy, textured design that looks pretty on its own or with little flowers inside. Available colors/styles: 7 Available sizes: 6 pieces, 10 pieces, 20 pieces 24 This glass bowl with a unique, slant-cut design
For another decorative glass option, this
bowl will stand out whether you’re using it for your keys, candy, or terrariums. With a slant-cut design and sturdy construction, reviewers report it also comes with numerous compliments. Featured here is one bowl, but you can also get a variety of quantities and sizes, and place them around your space for a cool, modern look. Available count: 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 12 Available sizes: 11 25 A bean bag chair for kids that’s also a storage solution
To make your living space more comfortable and approachable, Abbott reports that bean bag chairs are back. They’re not only versatile, but can also be moved from room to room to spread “the fun and comfort,” Abbott adds. Case in point, this
bean bag chair for kids 4 to 11 years old. It’s certified MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX for sustainability and features a big zipper so you can stuff it with seasonal clothes, blankets, linens, stuffed animals, and more. 26 A set of 4 velvet pillows to add texture & shine
“Approachable luxury is having a moment and the proof is velvet’s return to popularity again for furniture and decor,” says Abbott. She suggests adding some velvet throw pillows to see what a difference the texture, color, and shine can make. These
four covers ( pillows sold separately), are double-sided with contrasting colors and piped edging to give you that luxe look and feel. Available colors: 9 Available sizes: 6 27 These warm velvet curtains that can block out most sunlight
Loving the velvet trend? To make your space luxurious, warm, and inviting, you may want to give these
velvet curtains a try. They come with two panels and each features eight grommets that fit most standard rods. The curtains come in 25 color options, including emerald green and mustard gold, and can block out most sunlight in your home. Available colors: 25 Available sizes: 7 28 This velvet stool that looks more expensive than it is
As Abbott mentioned, velvet is making a comeback in decor. This
velvet stool is well-padded with a pleated design and gold wire legs that can hold up to 250 pounds. It measures 13 by 18.5 inches and has an elegant, modern look that fits in anywhere and looks like it cost more than its price tag. 29 A black matte paint & primer to add a moody feel
Black accents can add modern elegance to your rooms and a deeply moody feel, Abbott reports. This
8.5-ounce black matte paint has a thick, water-based, nontoxic formula that’s also a primer for furniture, cabinets, molding, metal, brick, stone, and more. It also comes in satin and glossy finishes and can work inside or outdoors. Available finishes: matte, glossy, satin Available sizes: 8.5 fl. oz., 33.8 fl. oz. 30 A roll of black peel & stick wallpaper with a textured feel
To get the moody feeling that comes with black walls without the commitment of paint, give this
peel and stick wallpaper a try. It includes a grid on the back for easy cutting and measures 15.7 by 118 inches per roll. The wallpaper features a textured design that can transform any space and it’s simple to remove. Available colors: 13 Available sizes: 8 31 A popular accent rug with a budget-friendly price tag
With over 4,600 five-star ratings, these
accent rugs are popular for a reason, Lamonaca reports, adding, “They have a ton of beautiful designs to choose from at a very affordable price point.” Featured here is the 2 by 5-foot rug that’s ideal for narrow areas, but there are a variety of other sizes to fit any space. Available colors: 17 Available sizes: 13 32 These sleek cabinet pulls to customize & transform your space
To make your home feel custom and expensive without paying a lot, Lamonaca recommends new cabinet hardware. This
30-pack of cabinet pulls are made of stainless steel with a satin nickel finish that adds a sleek, modern look to kitchens, bathrooms, and more. They include 1-inch and 1.57-inch screws for easy installation and reviewers rave about the quality. Available colors: 3 Available counts: 1 — 60 33 These shiny, gold knobs for revamping your cabinets
If you’d like a more traditional look for your cabinet pulls, these
brushed bass knobs might do the trick. And as Lamonaca suggests, they’re a simple, inexpensive way to transform a space. Short and long screws are included for easy installation and they come in a variety of colors and pack sizes. Available colors: 4 Available counts: 1 — 60 34 A matte black faucet to personalize your decor
To further customize your home, Lamonaca recommends a new faucet “to replace that basic, builder grade one.” This lead-free,
matte black faucet has a sleek, modern design and includes a pop-up drain and water lines. One reviewer reports, “Easy to install and works perfectly. All parts needed were included and water valves worked smoothly with no dripping when closed.” 35 A shower head that feels like you’re out in the rain
Another way to customize your home? Switch out your standard shower fixture with this
rainfall shower head. Made of lightweight, ABS plastic, it’s sleek and simple to install. The angle is easily adjustable and the head is designed to use less water while delivering high pressure. One fan raves, “I feel like I am in a spa, so gentle on my skin.” 36 A multifunctional rattan tray with handles
Since it’s made of organic and sustainable materials, a
rattan serving tray brings the feeling of nature inside your home, reports Monika Drazdauskaite, an interior designer at Planner 5D. This one has handles that make it easy to serve food, or you can use it for candles, vases, or other small accessories. The honey brown, hand-woven design is easy to clean and can “make you feel relaxed and harmonious,” Drazdauskaite adds. 37 This unique, circular vase that matches any decor
Featuring a unique, circular shape, this
white ceramic vase can be used for fresh flowers or “pampas grass to make you feel relaxed, in balance, and uplifted,” according to Drazdauskaite. She adds that its universal design can match any interior style, in any room of your home. The medium vase featured here is 7.5 inches tall, but a variety of sizes are also available. Available colors: 2 Available sizes: Small, medium, large 38 A set of graceful & elegant candlestick holders
This
set of gold candle holders can act as an elegant and subtle home detail, Drazdauskaite reports. They’re lightweight with a stable base, so they’re easy to move from room to room, and match any style of decor. And if you want to uplift the mood, they can give a feeling of grace and elegance to daily events or special occasions, she adds. 39 A bamboo shelf with adjustable heights
Place this
three-tiered bamboo shelf on the floor or fix it to your wall, and it can be a luxe accessory for any room in your home, Drazdauskaite says. The shelves can be adjusted in five different positions and the whole piece measures 23.62 inches wide by 21.26 inches high. It has a versatile design and the bamboo material brings a natural feeling into your space. 40 A bamboo cheese board with a hidden drawer full of accessories
According to Drazdauskaite, this
cheese board adds an elegant touch to your decor. It can also fit lots of tasty food, and the side grooves are ideal for crackers, nuts, or fruit. Plus, there’s a hidden drawer, which includes cheese knives, labeling slates with a marker, a wine opener, and a carrying bag. Available styles: cheese board set, personalized cheese board set