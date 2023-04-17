Designers say that of all the cheap, popular home products on Amazon, these are worth the hype

There are a ton of home products on Amazon, but separating the ones that look good online to ones that are actually worth the hype in person, is tricky. Lucky for you, I’ve consulted some talented home designers to break down their favorite decor pieces, which also happen to be inexpensive and really popular among reviewers.

From mood-changing lighting to textured accent pieces, this list covers every room in your home. So keep on scrolling for budget-friendly, on-trend recs from the pros. All you have to do is add your favs to your cart.

01 These ice cube trays that elevate any cocktail Amazon Ticent Ice Cube Trays (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon If you’d like to elevate your guests’ cocktail experience (or your own), Duenas recommends cocktail ice cube trays. This silicone set comes in large sphere and square shapes that not only look classy AF in your glass, but melt slower than typical ice cubes, which prevents watered down drinks. Both trays are dishwasher-safe and BPA-free, and the cubes are easy to release from the tray. Available colors: 3

02 These corner grips that keep your rugs in place Amazon NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (8-pack) $20 See on Amazon If your rugs are slipping and sliding on your floors, Alessia Lamonaca, owner and lead designer at New Mode Home, recommends corner grips to all her clients. They’re better than traditional rug pads and “really work to ensure your rugs don't budge,” she adds. These grips won’t harm your floors and apply easily to any rug corner. Available sizes: 4-pack, 8-pack

03 A sleek & compact air purifier that’s really quiet Amazon LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Bedroom $50 See On Amazon This sleek and compact air purifier is simple, elegant, and effective, according to Kropovinsky. And measuring just 6.5 by 10.5 inches, it can remove dust, pollen, smoke, and odors from just about anywhere. It also keeps a low noise level and has a night light feature that can create a cozy ambiance, Kropovinsky adds. Available styles: 3

04 A spray that’s super effective on tough carpet stains Amazon FOLEX Instant Carpet Spot Remover, 32 Fl. Oz. $20 See on Amazon For tough stains on carpets, Lamonaca highly recommends this viral stain remover. It’s safe to use on any color carpet, rug, upholstery, and more, and comes with an ultra-absorbent 17 by 20-inch cloth. The fragrance-free spray can even remove wine, dirt, coffee, ink, and pet stains.

05 This cool & comfy sheet set with a luxe feel Amazon Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set $40 See On Amazon To make your bed more inviting and improve your sleep quality, Artem Kropovinsky, an interior designer and founder of Arsight, recommends a durable and affordable sheet set. This highly rated option is made of soft and cooling microfiber to help you stay comfortable and sweat-free all night long. The set includes four pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with deep pockets for just the right fit. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

06 A set of 6 self-adhesive lights with adjustable brightness Amazon Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Light (6-Pack) $35 See on Amazon Another easy option for under-cabinet lighting? This set of long-lasting LED pucks, which can be installed in seconds with the heavy-duty adhesive on the back or with the included screws. You can also place them under stairs or any place where you need some illumination. They come with batteries for each light, plus a wireless remote to set the brightness or timer.

07 A strip of wireless LED lights that can attach anywhere Amazon BestLuz Under Cabinet Lighting $27 See On Amazon If you want to make your bathroom or kitchen function better, Yokota suggests a roll of ribbon lights under a counter or along the foot of a vanity. This wireless under-cabinet lighting can attach almost anywhere with the included heavy duty 3M adhesive tape and runs on three AA batteries (not included). The LED lights are 3.33-feet in length and come in neutral and warm white color options. Available colors: 2

08 This USB switch & dimmer that can customize your lighting Amazon Power Practical Luminoodle USB Switch & Dimmer $16 See On Amazon The right lighting can have an impact in any space, from opening up a room to shifting your mood. To get the most out of your illumination, Anita Yokota, an interior designer and author of Home Therapy, suggests putting every light on a dimmer, like this USB switch and dimmer. Just plug in the switch between your power source and your lighting strip, fairy lights, and more, to change the feel of a room with 20 dimmer settings. It also comes with a wireless remote to control the brightness settings.

09 A 2-pack of dimmable smart bulbs for enhancing the vibe of any room Amazon Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2 Pack) $18 See On Amazon For another dimmable lighting option, all you have to do is connect these smart light bulbs to your smartphone and you’ll be able to change the color and brightness, as well as set light timers and schedules. They can also connect to Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free controls. Best of all, the bulbs are energy-saving and can last over two years. Available count: 2-pack, 4-pack

10 This peel & stick wallpaper with a trendy geometric design Amazon MelunMer Gold and White Geometric Peel and Stick Wallpaper $6 See On Amazon “I love temp wallpaper for its versatility and affordability,” says Yokota, adding that it’s a great way to define a space. This peel-and-stick wallpaper roll measures 17.7 by 118 inches and features a trendy geometric design in gold or silver. It’s easy to apply and includes a grid on the back for cutting the size you need — plus, it’s under $10. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 3

11 A versatile jute runner that can bring a room together Amazon Safavieh Jute Runner $42 See On Amazon Floors are critical for how they anchor and define our spaces, Yokota reports — which is why she loves a versatile runner that can connect a room, like this jute rug. It’s textured, durable, and features a 0.5-inch pile height. “I liked the color and texture so much in our entryway that I ordered 2 more for the kitchen,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 41

12 An embroidered duvet cover that’s available in 17 colors Amazon Bedsure Duvet Cover $40 See On Amazon As another way to make your bed comfortable and stylish, this sophisticated duvet cover brings a textured, geometric design to your sleeping area. It’s made of soft microfiber that’s shrink- and fade-resistant after washing, and comes with two pillow shams. There are eight corner ties inside the cover so it stays in place, an easy zipper closure, and the cover’s available in an array of colors, like mustard yellow and dusty green. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

13 A set of cooling pillows for a restful night’s sleep Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Cooling Pillows (Set Of 2) $49.99 See on Amazon Following Kropovinsky’s suggestion to make your bed more inviting, these two down alternative pillows offer a cool place to rest your head. They’re breathable, plush, and one reviewer reports, “Keeps its shape, stays cool.” Plus, they’re machine washable and OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certified for safety and environmental standards. Available materials: Down alternative, memory foam

Available sizes: Queen, King

14 A digital picture frame for keeping your memories alive & fresh Amazon Aluratek LCD Digital Photo Frame $40 See On Amazon Kropovinsky is a fan of digital frames such as this one because they’re smart, modern, and versatile. Plus, they “can keep your memories alive and fresh and make your home more personalized,” he adds. Just plug it in, insert an SD card or USB flash drive, and the LCD screen delivers a high-quality, automatic slideshow of photos. You can also adjust the frame for a vertical or horizontal orientation. Available sizes: 7-inch, 8-inch, 8-inch (with built-in memory), 10-inch (with built-in memory), 15-inch

15 These intersecting floating shelves that mount to your walls Amazon Greenco Intersecting Wall Mounted Floating Shelves (2-Pack) $18 See on Amazon Bare walls can be an eye sore but thankfully these floating shelves are an easy fix. Once you mount them using the included hardware, you can personalize each piece by adding pictures, vases, and even books. These shelves measures 17 by 17 inches long and are five inches deep. Available color finishes: espresso, grey, natural, walnut

16 This stylish basket that adds warmth & texture to any decor Amazon BlueMake Woven Seagrass Belly Basket $22 See On Amazon Made with natural seagrass, this stylish basket is recommended by Kropovinsky because it’s eco-friendly, spacious, and attractive. With two handles for easy carrying, it can be used for a variety of storage purposes, like laundry, toys, books, plants, or really anything. Plus, Kropovinsky likes that it can “add some texture and warmth to your home decor.” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small, medium, large

17 These corduroy pillow covers with 14,000+ 5-star reviews Amazon MERNETTE Corduroy Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Looking for other ways to add texture to your decor? With 18 color options, a variety of sizes, and thousands of five-star endorsements, this popular set of two corduroy pillow covers is a great choice. They’re machine washable and the zipper is hidden for a smooth look — just add your own 18 by 18-inch pillows (not included). Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 7

18 A chic tray for arranging items in a pleasing way Amazon Home Redefined Serving Tray $25 See On Amazon Kathy Kuo, founder and CEO of Kathy Kuo Home, recommends decorative trays like this one as a budget-friendly design refresh for any home. She loves the look of a tray in an entryway, on a coffee table, or on a kitchen counter, and especially for displaying practical items like remotes, chargers, and keys in an aesthetically pleasing way. This tray measures 18 by 12 inches, has gold stainless steel handles, and features a chic, luxe look. Available colors: 21

19 A milk frother that’s a must-have for any home coffee bar Amazon Bean Envy Handheld Milk Frother $15 See On Amazon An electric milk frother is “a must for an at home coffee bar,” according to Reya Duenas, an interior designer. That’s because is can blend cappuccinos, lattes, smoothies, and more in seconds — it can even whisk eggs. The frother comes with a stainless steel stand, but needs two AA batteries, which are not included. Available colors: 5

20 This set of glass mugs for hot & cold drinks Amazon Bormioli Rocco Glass Coffee Mug (6-Pack) $27 See On Amazon To round out your home coffee bar setup, you might want to add this highly rated six-pack of glass coffee mugs to your cart. They’re great for hot and cold drinks and feature a cool-touch handle for a comfy grip. These chic and stylish mugs are dishwasher-safe and reviewers say they’re just the right size.

21 A splash mat for pet food bowls Amazon Leashboss Splash Mat $24.98 See On Amazon A waterproof pet food mat can keep floors dry and help eliminate odors, according to Duenas — and this one is backed by over 5,000 five-star reviews. Just place your pet’s food or water bowl on the mat, and the raised edges will make sure that any spills stay where they are. The grips on the bottom prevent the mat from sliding around the floor, it’s made of BPA, PVC, and phthalate-free silicone, and it’s dishwasher-safe. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 3

22 A set of 16-ounce glasses that will impress your guests Amazon Bormioli Rocco Glasses (Set of 4) $27 See On Amazon If you want to further impress your guests, this set of four tumbler glasses with an embossed pattern and vintage feel is sure to make a statement. They’re dishwasher-safe and available in pastel green (featured), cotton candy, and light blue. Reviewers also report that they’re sturdy and great for cold and hot drinks. Available colors: 3

23 A set of luxe mini-vases to place around your home Amazon Bonne Ambiance Amber Glass Bud Vases (Set Of 10) $36 See On Amazon “Adding a group of shiny glass objects strategically placed around your living space that look the same but different will add visual interest and cohesion to your space,” says Nichole Abbott, interior designer at FLOOR360. That’s why this set of 10 amber vases is so on-trend. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, each with a sturdy, textured design that looks pretty on its own or with little flowers inside. Available colors/styles: 7

Available sizes: 6 pieces, 10 pieces, 20 pieces

24 This glass bowl with a unique, slant-cut design Amazon WGV Slant Cut Glass Bowl $24 See On Amazon For another decorative glass option, this bowl will stand out whether you’re using it for your keys, candy, or terrariums. With a slant-cut design and sturdy construction, reviewers report it also comes with numerous compliments. Featured here is one bowl, but you can also get a variety of quantities and sizes, and place them around your space for a cool, modern look. Available count: 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 12

Available sizes: 11

25 A bean bag chair for kids that’s also a storage solution Amazon Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair $24.99 See On Amazon To make your living space more comfortable and approachable, Abbott reports that bean bag chairs are back. They’re not only versatile, but can also be moved from room to room to spread “the fun and comfort,” Abbott adds. Case in point, this bean bag chair for kids 4 to 11 years old. It’s certified MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX for sustainability and features a big zipper so you can stuff it with seasonal clothes, blankets, linens, stuffed animals, and more. Available colors: 14

26 A set of 4 velvet pillows to add texture & shine Amazon MONDAY MOOSE Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (4-Pack) $33 See On Amazon “Approachable luxury is having a moment and the proof is velvet’s return to popularity again for furniture and decor,” says Abbott. She suggests adding some velvet throw pillows to see what a difference the texture, color, and shine can make. These four covers (pillows sold separately), are double-sided with contrasting colors and piped edging to give you that luxe look and feel. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 6

27 These warm velvet curtains that can block out most sunlight Amazon StangH Velvet Curtains $34 See On Amazon Loving the velvet trend? To make your space luxurious, warm, and inviting, you may want to give these velvet curtains a try. They come with two panels and each features eight grommets that fit most standard rods. The curtains come in 25 color options, including emerald green and mustard gold, and can block out most sunlight in your home. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 7

28 This velvet stool that looks more expensive than it is Amazon LUE BONA Pleated Velvet Stool $35 See On Amazon As Abbott mentioned, velvet is making a comeback in decor. This velvet stool is well-padded with a pleated design and gold wire legs that can hold up to 250 pounds. It measures 13 by 18.5 inches and has an elegant, modern look that fits in anywhere and looks like it cost more than its price tag. Available colors: 15

29 A black matte paint & primer to add a moody feel Amazon The One Paint And Primer $20 See On Amazon Black accents can add modern elegance to your rooms and a deeply moody feel, Abbott reports. This 8.5-ounce black matte paint has a thick, water-based, nontoxic formula that’s also a primer for furniture, cabinets, molding, metal, brick, stone, and more. It also comes in satin and glossy finishes and can work inside or outdoors. Available finishes: matte, glossy, satin

Available sizes: 8.5 fl. oz., 33.8 fl. oz.

30 A roll of black peel & stick wallpaper with a textured feel Amazon Abyssaly Black Peel And Stick Wallpaper $7 See On Amazon To get the moody feeling that comes with black walls without the commitment of paint, give this peel and stick wallpaper a try. It includes a grid on the back for easy cutting and measures 15.7 by 118 inches per roll. The wallpaper features a textured design that can transform any space and it’s simple to remove. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 8

31 A popular accent rug with a budget-friendly price tag Amazon Loloi II Layla Accent Rug $33 See on Amazon With over 4,600 five-star ratings, these accent rugs are popular for a reason, Lamonaca reports, adding, “They have a ton of beautiful designs to choose from at a very affordable price point.” Featured here is the 2 by 5-foot rug that’s ideal for narrow areas, but there are a variety of other sizes to fit any space. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 13

32 These sleek cabinet pulls to customize & transform your space Amazon Ravinte Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) $24 See on Amazon To make your home feel custom and expensive without paying a lot, Lamonaca recommends new cabinet hardware. This 30-pack of cabinet pulls are made of stainless steel with a satin nickel finish that adds a sleek, modern look to kitchens, bathrooms, and more. They include 1-inch and 1.57-inch screws for easy installation and reviewers rave about the quality. Available colors: 3

Available counts: 1 — 60

33 These shiny, gold knobs for revamping your cabinets Amazon Ravinte Knobs (10-pack) $18 See on Amazon If you’d like a more traditional look for your cabinet pulls, these brushed bass knobs might do the trick. And as Lamonaca suggests, they’re a simple, inexpensive way to transform a space. Short and long screws are included for easy installation and they come in a variety of colors and pack sizes. Available colors: 4

Available counts: 1 — 60

34 A matte black faucet to personalize your decor Amazon Phiestina Bathroom Faucet $40 See on Amazon To further customize your home, Lamonaca recommends a new faucet “to replace that basic, builder grade one.” This lead-free, matte black faucet has a sleek, modern design and includes a pop-up drain and water lines. One reviewer reports, “Easy to install and works perfectly. All parts needed were included and water valves worked smoothly with no dripping when closed.” Available colors: 5

35 A shower head that feels like you’re out in the rain Amazon WaterPoint Rainfall Shower Head $27 See on Amazon Another way to customize your home? Switch out your standard shower fixture with this rainfall shower head. Made of lightweight, ABS plastic, it’s sleek and simple to install. The angle is easily adjustable and the head is designed to use less water while delivering high pressure. One fan raves, “I feel like I am in a spa, so gentle on my skin.”

36 A multifunctional rattan tray with handles Amazon DECRAFTS Round Rattan Serving Tray with Handles $29 See on Amazon Since it’s made of organic and sustainable materials, a rattan serving tray brings the feeling of nature inside your home, reports Monika Drazdauskaite, an interior designer at Planner 5D. This one has handles that make it easy to serve food, or you can use it for candles, vases, or other small accessories. The honey brown, hand-woven design is easy to clean and can “make you feel relaxed and harmonious,” Drazdauskaite adds. Available sizes: 3

37 This unique, circular vase that matches any decor Amazon RyddeligHome Ceramic Vase $19 See on Amazon Featuring a unique, circular shape, this white ceramic vase can be used for fresh flowers or “pampas grass to make you feel relaxed, in balance, and uplifted,” according to Drazdauskaite. She adds that its universal design can match any interior style, in any room of your home. The medium vase featured here is 7.5 inches tall, but a variety of sizes are also available. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small, medium, large

38 A set of graceful & elegant candlestick holders Amazon FLARDOR Candle Holders (Set of 3) $18 See on Amazon This set of gold candle holders can act as an elegant and subtle home detail, Drazdauskaite reports. They’re lightweight with a stable base, so they’re easy to move from room to room, and match any style of decor. And if you want to uplift the mood, they can give a feeling of grace and elegance to daily events or special occasions, she adds. Available shapes: 10

39 A bamboo shelf with adjustable heights Amazon Domax Bamboo 3-Tier Shelf $39 See on Amazon Place this three-tiered bamboo shelf on the floor or fix it to your wall, and it can be a luxe accessory for any room in your home, Drazdauskaite says. The shelves can be adjusted in five different positions and the whole piece measures 23.62 inches wide by 21.26 inches high. It has a versatile design and the bamboo material brings a natural feeling into your space. Available colors: 5