5 reasons to feel hopeful about the climate change fight

In this day and age, if you hear the word "climate," the word "disaster" — or perhaps "crisis" — is likely to follow. From terrible wildfires, to microplastic pollution, to Earth clocking in at the hottest it's been in 12,000 years, there's no escaping news about how screwed our world is. But it's important to remember that being momentarily screwed doesn't mean all is lost.

When discussing climate change scenarios, it's impossible to completely avoid frightening data or difficult conversations. The unfortunate reality is that, yes, the environment is in dire straits right now. Yes, there's serious cause for concern and, more importantly, drastic change. The fear of what will come if that doesn't happen shouldn't be ignored — but it's also not helpful when that fear becomes all-consuming. In fact, feelings of hopelessness about climate change can actually keep us from taking necessary action.

So, say it with me: The world isn't doomed. People, in general, are not terrible. We are not destined to completely destroy the planet, and we are capable of doing better. But if you've been feeling a little hopeless about climate change and struggling to see the (restored) forest for the (charred) trees, here are five reasons to be optimistic about the climate fight ahead of us.

Renewable energy costs are dropping Shutterstock Renewable energy is far from perfect. There are some clear shortcomings to address when it comes to solar power, for example, like the lack of a global plan for recycling panel materials. Still, it's undeniable that clean energy is ultimately far better for the planet than a continued reliance on fossil fuels — and it's cheaper, too. In 2018, a report from global consulting firm Wood Mackenzie claimed that in the next 20 years, clean energy will replace fossil fuels as the main global energy source, due to how (relatively) inexpensive it's become. In June 2021, a BloombergNEF analysis found that building new renewables is cheaper than burning fossil fuel. And the U.S. Department of Energy's 2021 Land-Based Wind Market Report revealed that wind energy installations surpassed all other energy sources in 2020.

Energy efficiency is improving Shutterstock Transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy won't necessarily solve all of our problems, especially if energy use itself doesn't improve. However, in its 2021 World Energy Investment Report, the International Energy Agency stated that "renewables dominate investment" and are expected to account for 70% of the $530 billion that will be spent on new power generation in 2021. The renewable energy market is also seeing massive job growth, which will hopefully ensure the industry itself continues to grow. Forbes reported that in 2018, a clean energy boom led to the industry adding 110,000 net new jobs.