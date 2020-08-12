Kanye West is currently polling at 2 percent among Black voters

Soon after Kanye West announced his scattershot presidential bid on July 4, some very serious pundits speculated that his candidacy was a ploy to siphon Black voters away from Joe Biden. If that's the case, a new national poll from Politico-Morning Consult indicates that it’s been a highly unsuccessful effort.

According to Wednesday’s polling, West has garnered 2 percent support nationally, with 2 percent support among Black voters. Biden leads President Trump by a margin of 49 percent to 40 percent, with West trailing voters with “no opinion” at 9 percent. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the demographic group he’s polling best among is Generation Z, with 6 percent support. The results were compiled between August 9-10, before Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday.

Kanye’s campaign, which attracted help from Republican operatives in Vermont, Arkansas, and Wisconsin, has been racing against the clock to get his name on the ballot. His efforts in Wisconsin have opened a strange legal battle regarding West’s ballot petition arriving 14 seconds after the clock struck 5:00. Does this constitute a late and invalid attempt to land on the state ballot, or is 5:00:14 still technically considered 5:00 p.m.?

Regardless of when the petition arrived, the Illinois state elections board announced on Friday that 60 percent of the names on his petition in the state were invalid. He’s facing similar charges in Wisconsin, where signatures were reportedly inked by “Mickey Mouse” and “Bernie Sanders.” Some political analysts believe it amounts to election fraud and could disqualify him from numerous state ballots.

If the latest polling is any indication — combined with polling last month that West actually siphoned a percentage point away from Trump — there’s little reason to believe this will move the needle in any capacity during this election or any other. West has maintained that he’ll rely on write-in ballots in states where he doesn’t qualify through the proper channels, although every tidbit of polling indicates that a vast majority of the public doesn’t consider his candidacy to be legitimate. No matter how credulously his political ambitions are covered, it’s always important to remember that West will never become president or actually appear on most state ballots this November.