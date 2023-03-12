Finding stuff around your home would be so much easier if you tried any of these clever things

From papers to clothes to the food in your fridge, stuff has a way of piling up around the home. And sometimes, finding the one thing you need can be a challenge. But, it doesn’t have to be that way. The only question is: where do you start? That’s where this list comes in handy. I’ve included tons of easy storage solutions, clever organizers, and streamlining tools that bring immediate results, for every space in your home.

If there’s no room around your bathroom sink, there are adhesive shelves to clear some surface area. If your desk drawers are packed with clutter, you’ll find a set of small bins that can instantly bring some order. And if your kitchen needs more counter space, there are several genius things that you’ll wish you had yesterday. Best of all, these home upgrades come with affordable price tags and glowing user reviews.

So if you want to start finding your stuff without any fuss, check out these 40 clever items before they sell out.

01 These under-bed storage containers that free up space in your closet Amazon Zober Under-Bed Storage Organizers (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Make your closet and drawers less cluttered with this two-pack of storage organizers. They have a low profile that makes it easy to slide them under your bed and can hold sweaters, towels, bed linen, and more. They’re lightweight, breathable, and feature a clear top so you can see exactly what’s in there. Available colors: 3

02 These clear storage bins that help you see what’s in your fridge Amazon Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set Of 8) $31 See On Amazon When your fridge is packed, it’s easy to forget about the food in the back. These clear refrigerator bins keep everything organized, so you can see what you have and use it before it goes bad. The set comes with four small and four large bins, and you can even stack them to create more space.

03 These sleek containers & lids that organize your pantry like a pro Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Containers (Set of 7) $24 See On Amazon Keep the food in your pantry fresh and visible with these plastic containers. They have a leakproof silicone lid, are easily stackable, and come with reusable labels and a chalk pen so you can write down what’s inside. The set comes with seven containers of various sizes, but also comes in sets of four, six, and 14. Available sizes: 4, 6, 7, and 14-pack, set of 3 cereal containers

04 These bamboo dividers that keep your drawers neat Amazon Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) $28 See On Amazon If you can’t find anything in your drawers, these bamboo dividers are the perfect solution. They’re expandable, fit most standard drawer sizes, and can be placed vertically or horizontally. You get four in a pack and they’re ideal for separating utensils in your kitchen, socks in your bedroom dresser, office supplies in your desk, and more. Available colors: 3

05 An organizer for sorting & testing your batteries Amazon The Battery Organizer & Tester $25 See On Amazon Batteries can easily pile up in random drawers around your home. With this organizer, you can hold up to 93 batteries in one place, plus the transparent lid lets you see exactly what you have, and what you need to stock up on. It even comes with a tester so you know which batteries are good. Available colors: 5

06 A 2-tiered lazy Susan for easily finding your spices & condiments Amazon Estilo Stainless Steel Lazy Susan $23 See On Amazon A cluttered spice cabinet is a thing of the past when you have this lazy Susan. It’s made of stainless steel and features 360 degrees of rotation, so you can easily grab whatever you need. Plus, the two tiers allow you to store double the items.

07 A holder for decluttering your utility closet Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer $15 See On Amazon Get your utility closet, garage, or bathroom in order with this organizing rack. It has five holders for hanging brooms or mops and comes with hooks for smaller items like dustpans, gloves, hats, and more. You can mount it quickly with the included hardware, it holds up to 35 pounds, and with its waterproof design, can even be installed outdoors. Available colors: 4

08 A box with compartments for sorting teas or any kind of packets Amazon Estilo Tea Box Organizer $20 See On Amazon You don’t have to be a tea lover to utilize this bamboo organizer. Yes, it’s perfect for storing and displaying tea bags, but the 10 compartments can also be used for office supplies, first aid equipment, or any other small packets. And with the acrylic glass lid, you can easily see what’s inside. Available sizes: 8 and 10 compartments

09 The hanging organizer for maximizing space in your closet Amazon ZOBER 9-Shelf Closet Organizer $19 See On Amazon With nine available shelves, this hanging organizer is sure to make some room in your closet. You can store handbags, shirts, shoes, and more in the open shelving, or set up the smaller bins and compartments for accessories and smaller items. There are even mesh pockets on the sides for extra stuff. Available colors: 2

10 A sturdy rack to keep your pots & pans handy Amazon Greenco Pot and Pan Rail $13 See On Amazon Measuring 29 inches long, this sturdy rack can hold your go-to pots, pans, or utensils, and keep them handy when you start cooking. It comes with its own easy-to-install hardware for mounting and includes 15 hooks. The rail can hold up to 22 pounds and can even be used in a hallway for bags, hats, and more.

11 This slim organizer that keeps all your handbags in good shape Amazon Zober Hanging Purse Organizer $18 See On Amazon Protect your handbags from getting crumpled and dusty with this hanging purse organizer. The rotating hook can be attached to any closet rod and swivels 360 degrees so you can easily find and access what you need. There are eight clear pockets to keep your handbags upright and visible, but you could even store towels, linens, or other items, as well. Available colors: 4

12 The bamboo block that can hold 14 knives & a sharpener Amazon Homemaid Living In-Drawer Bamboo Knife Block $30 See On Amazon If you have a drawer full of loose knives, this bamboo block can help. It can hold up to 14 knives and one knife sharpener, keeping them protected, secure, and sharp. The holder fits in most drawers and even has a slightly angled design so you can quickly and safely remove the knife you need.

13 A water bottle organizer that’s super easy to set up Amazon YouCopia Water Bottle Organizer $20 See On Amazon This organizer features two tiers of adjustable shelving to fit all sizes of water bottles, travel mugs, sippy cups, and more. The grippy feet hold it in place and the grooved shelving ensures the bottles don’t roll around. No tools are needed for assembly — just place the legs in the base, snap in the shelves, and you’re good to go. Available sizes: 2 shelves, 2 shelves wide, 3 shelves, and 3 shelves wide

14 An organizer for sorting papers on your desk Amazon Greenco Letter Tray Desk Organizer $15 See On Amazon Keep your desktop neat and tidy with this tray organizer. It has three tiers of durable wire mesh that conveniently sort your letters, bills, folders, and any other loose paperwork. It’s simple to put together and the trays even slide out to make it extra easy to access the paper you want. Available styles: 2 and 3-tier

15 These versatile corner shelves that work in any room Amazon Greenco Corner Shelf Unit $23 See On Amazon Add some extra storage to an unused corner with this five-tier floating shelf. It’s sturdy, lightweight, and can hold up to 11 pounds of books, pictures, plants, and more. Plus, it comes in eight colors so you’re sure to find a style that fits any room in your home. Available colors: 8

16 The organizer that can straighten out your shoe piles Amazon Zober Freestanding Shoe Organizer $24 See On Amazon Get your shoes in order with this organizer. It can stand on its own in a foyer or entranceway, or be placed in a closet to save on space. The six slots are easy to put together and the whole thing collapses flat for convenient storage or travel.

17 A rotating holder that makes it easy to access your utensils Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder $15 See On Amazon Finding the utensil you need, when you need it, has never been easier with this rotating holder. It’s made of stainless steel with a nonslip base and has a removable divider to keep your spatulas, tongs, whisks, graters, and more, separated. The holder is lightweight, yet sturdy, and looks great on any countertop — no wonder it has a near-perfect rating from Amazon reviewers.

18 A storage container for up to 20 rolls of wrapping paper Amazon Zober Wrapping Paper Storage Container $11 See On Amazon With over 8,000 five-star reviews, this storage container is as popular as it is practical. It’s the perfect solution for storing 14 to 20 rolls of wrapping paper, and the clear design makes it easy to see what’s inside. There are also built-in handles for convenient carrying. Available colors: 4

19 These collapsible storage cubes that can hold anything Amazon Greenco Foldable Storage Cubes (6-Pack) $23 See On Amazon These versatile storage cubes are easy to set up and can hold almost anything, anywhere. They’re lightweight but have a reinforced bottom that makes them extra sturdy. There are side handles that make them convenient to carry or pull out, and they can collapse flat when not in use. Plus, you can get them in 10 different colors. Available colors: 10

20 These adhesive shelves that create instant organization Amazon KINCMAX Shower Caddy Bathroom Shelf (2-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Adhere these storage caddies to marble, steel, tile, glass, or mirrors, and you’ve got extra space that also looks great. They’re rustproof and waterproof, so they’re safe for the bathroom, kitchen, or even inside the shower. The adhesive strips won’t damage your walls, and the stainless steel is sturdy enough for even the heaviest bottles. Available colors: 2

21 These stacking baskets that are sturdy & easy to assemble Amazon Uncluttered Designs Stacking Basket Bins $26 See On Amazon From the kitchen to the bathroom to the office, these three stacking baskets can add organization wherever you need it. They’re sturdy, easy to assemble, and super easy to wash. One user raves, “This is the handiest storage that I have ever had! It also looks elegant while storing!” Available styles: 3 and 4 baskets

Available colors: 2

22 A holder that can store up to 50 vinyl records Amazon KAIU Vinyl Record Holder $27 See On Amazon Keep your vinyl collection neat and organized with this sleek record holder. It can hold up to 50 albums in the grooves and the clear acrylic ends will make sure they stay in place. It’s sturdy, easy to put together, and makes the perfect display. One reviewer adds, “Great slant in front to flip through them easily.” Available colors: 8

23 A key finder to keep track of your small items Amazon Reyke Key Finder $18 See On Amazon You’ll never have to worry about misplacing your keys again with this key finder. It comes with four receivers, key chain rings, and double-sided adhesive that can attach to anything you want to keep track of. Best of all, you don’t need an app or smartphone to use it, and batteries are included.

24 This caddy that stores all your remotes in one easy-to-find spot Amazon SITHON Remote Control Holder $14 See On Amazon This faux leather holder is a stylish way to keep all your remotes or devices together in one spot. It looks great on any nightstand or side table, and the five dividers prop up each remote for easy access. The holder also features a soft lining, so you can store your phone or glasses without scratching. Available sizes: Small and Large

Available colors: 17

25 An easy way to store your mail & keys Amazon SRIWATANA Mail Holder $16 See On Amazon This black wire basket isn’t just a great place to keep your mail, it’s also a cute piece to hang on your wall. It includes a hemp rope, wooden wheel, and the necessary hardware for easy installation. There are five hooks that you can move around as needed, and they provide the perfect space for keys, a dog leash, or a hat. Available colors: 3

26 This organizer that gives you easy access to your pot lids Amazon YouCopia Pot Lid Organizer $20 See On Amazon With seven adjustable dividers and a sturdy nonslip base, this organizer will keep your pot lids upright and separated, so you can grab the one you need. Set up is easy and the holder fits inside most cabinets and pantries. You’ll never need to stack your lids again.

27 A set of bins to tidy up your desk drawers Amazon KeFanta Desk Organizer $16 See On Amazon Clean up those messy drawers with this set of durable bins. They can be used on their own or connected together with their convenient hook design. And since you get 22 bins of three different sizes, there’s a dedicated space for all your office supplies, jewelry, or other small items. Available sizes: 22, 25, 32, and 42-pack

Available colors: 4

28 This rotating spice rack that’s a major space saver Amazon New England Stories Revolving Spice Rack Set $25 See On Amazon With this 12-jar spice rack, you’re not only saving countertop and cabinet space but also making it convenient to access your spices while you cook. The rack rotates 360 degrees and doesn’t wobble while it moves. It comes with preprinted and blank labels so you can mark what’s in the jars, plus a funnel so you can easily fill them up. Available sizes: 12, 16, and 20 jars

29 A sophisticated wine rack that can hold up to 5 bottles Amazon will's Tabletop Wine Rack $33 See On Amazon Display your wine in a sophisticated way with this sturdy, five-bottle rack. It comes assembled, all you have to do is place your bottles in. One reviewer reports, “My favorite part is the distance between wine bottles is just enough that I can see the name of the wine without having to pull each bottle out.” Available sizes: 5 and 8 bottles

Available colors: 3

30 A rolling cart that’s portable & can fit in narrow spaces Amazon SOLEJAZZ Rolling Storage Cart $20 See On Amazon This rolling cart is versatile enough to remove clutter in your bathroom, laundry room, office, or crafting room. With three tiers of space and side hooks, it can hold a lot of stuff, and since it’s on wheels, you can move it anywhere. Plus, there are no tools needed for quick assembly. Available colors: 3

31 A wooden organizer that’s also the perfect charging station Amazon Homde Solid Wood Charging Station $30 See On Amazon If you need a designated space for all your daily essentials, this wooden organizer is a solid choice. It can hold your wallet, sunglasses, watch, coins, and keys, and even has a slot for your phone, with a hole for a charging cable. It’s easy to assemble and the wood design looks great on any table.

32 This sleek magazine holder with a small footprint Amazon mDesign Steel Magazine Holder $21 See On Amazon To keep your magazines, catalogs, or tablet off the ground and easily reachable, try this sleek holder. It has an oval shape with a small footprint that can fit in narrow spaces, and one reviewer adds, “so well built, very attractive, and the perfect size.” And it comes in several colors to go with the decor of any room. Available colors: 7

33 An organizer that can transform the area under your sink Amazon Aojia Double Sliding Cabinet Organizer $22 See On Amazon Clutter can easily build up under your sinks — but not with this sturdy organizer. It has a top and bottom drawer that slides out for convenient access, plus four hooks on the side to hang brushes, gloves, or extra items. Assembly is easy, and it looks so nice, you could even use it on a countertop for more storage. Available styles: Set of 1 or 2

Available colors: 2

34 This waterproof & rustproof sink caddy with a modern design Amazon Utobao Sink Caddy $25 See On Amazon Whether you need extra space near your kitchen or bathroom sink, this caddy has got you covered. It’s made of waterproof and rustproof stainless steel and can store bottles, soap, sponges, and even a dishcloth. Plus, the drain pan at the bottom is easily removable so the area can stay clean. Available styles: Medium and Large

Available colors: 2

35 A 3-tiered corner shelf that frees up so much counter space Amazon ZHWS 3-Tier Corner Shelf $27 See On Amazon Not only does this three-tiered shelf free up room on your countertop, but it also reduces clutter and sneaks in some storage in under-utilized corners. It’s made of bamboo and stainless metal, so it’s sturdy and rustproof, and the nonslip feet make sure it stays in place. It also has four hooks on the side for hanging mugs, utensils, and more. Available colors: 6

36 A 2-pack of can organizers for your fridge or pantry Amazon SimpleHouseware Soda Can Organizer (Set Of 2) $14 See On Amazon See exactly what you have in your fridge or pantry with these clear organizers. The heavy-duty bins can hold up to nine 12-ounce cans, or even fruit and vegetables or office and bathroom supplies. They’re also slightly raised in the back so your items settle towards the front, making them convenient to reach. Available sizes: 1, 2, 4, and 6-pack

37 A magnetic rack for kitchen essentials Amazon Dr.BeTree Magnetic Spice Rack $25 See On Amazon Just attach this magnetic rack to your fridge and you’ll have easy access to some of your most-used kitchen items. It can hold a paper towel roll, spices, bottles, cans, or snacks, and features two movable hooks for extra items like a dish towel or oven mitt. One reviewer reports, “The magnet strength is solid and it fits everything perfectly.” Available sizes: Small and Medium

Available colors: 2

38 A large-capacity toothbrush holder that makes a great addition to any bathroom Amazon iHave Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder $20 See On Amazon Organize your bathroom with this handy toothbrush holder, which features a storage tray and compartment. It can hang six toothbrushes at once, plus it has two magnetic cups and an automatic toothpaste dispenser that one reviewer reports, “dispensed the perfect amount.” And the adhesive strips make it easy to hang on the wall without any damage. Available styles: 2, 3, and 4 cups

Available colors: 2

39 The organizer that keeps all your food container lids easily accessible Amazon YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer $19 See On Amazon With this organizer in your kitchen, you’re not only saving space, but you’re also saving yourself the time it would take to find the right lid. The adjustable plastic organizer has a slot for each top and features dividers that can separate different lid sizes. There are handles for convenient carrying and it’s small enough to fit inside a cabinet. Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large